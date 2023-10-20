Racines: Where sustainability meets French culinary artistry
Located at Sofitel Singapore City Centre, the restaurant offers a delectable fusion of French cuisine and local flavours, all while embracing sustainability at its core.
Conscientiousness often carries with it the notion of sacrifice, whether in terms of convenience, enjoyment, or in the world of culinary arts, flavour. Yet, Racines at Sofitel Singapore City Centre challenges this very notion, offering a revamped French and local menu that skilfully blends sustainability and gastronomic delight.
As diners peruse the restaurant’s menu, cleverly presented as an artsy coffee table book, they quickly discover that sustainability is woven into every aspect of the dining experience, from ingredient sourcing to culinary techniques.
For newly appointed director of culinary and beverage, Isaac Henry, this commitment to sustainability is deeply personal, rooted in his earlier years in South Africa, where he witnessed the dire consequences of food scarcity. It’s fitting that these fundamental values find their fullest expression at Racines, given the French origins of the restaurant’s name itself – roots.
DELICIOUSLY SUSTAINABLE
The restaurant’s commitment to sustainability extends to its support for local producers and farmers, which creates a self-reliant ecosystem with a reduced carbon footprint. “We’ve also started working with sustainable seafood farms and ethical meat producers,” Henry shared.
What emerges is a genuine celebration of bold flavours that spotlight the qualities of locally sourced produce. Nowhere is this more evident than in Racines’ Chicken Rice. Staying true to its mission of presenting a refined local menu, this rendition showcases a meticulously slow-cooked kampung chicken.
“The chicken is fed on a diet derived from discarded pineapple scraps such as the skin, crown and stem,” Henry explained. “The natural acidity of the pineapple parts breaks down the protein in the chicken – resulting in plump, sweet and tender meat that is perfect for the beloved local dish.”
The Chicken and Duck Foie Gras Mousse is another example, offering an eco-responsible alternative to the classic goose liver while delivering a creamy and velvety texture. Paired with Asian condiments of black vinegar and crispy Lao Gan Ma chilli, the marriage of French and local flavours makes this a Racines classic.
Don’t miss the sumptuous Otak Otak here. Henry’s take on this Southeast Asian fish cake pays homage to tradition with its slow-cooked rempah paste and the use of fresh mackerel fish. What sets the dish apart is the inclusion of water chestnuts, which add nutty undertones and a delicate crunch to the tender meat.
Another noteworthy dish is the Prawn Biryani, a harmonious pot of flavours and textures that showcases the use of sustainably sourced Argentinian prawns. The sweet prawns are harvested during the mating season post-spawning, a conscientious measure that preserves their natural life cycle and prevents overharvesting.
AN EXPLORATION OF UNCHARTED TEXTURES AND TASTES
This fusion of green principles and delectable creations continues to surprise and delight at Racines. Food items that are often discarded, such as fruit and vegetable peels or meat trimmings, are embraced here.
The Crispy Scale Red Snapper, for instance, is served with scales crisped to perfection, highlighting how what’s often considered food waste can be transformed into a delicious part of the dish. Salty squid ink wilted spinach, sweet pumpkin puree and an unctuous beurre blanc completes the dish.
“The texture and vibrancy of this delicious dish exemplify the potential to render food waste obsolete,” said Henry.
Henry’s menu is a reflection of his personal culinary journey, melding his Michelin-starred experiences in Paris with his Singaporean heritage. Whether it’s classic French dishes or Asian favourites, every plate celebrates its cultural roots while introducing unique twists.
Take the Sliced Beef Hor Fun, for example. Celebrating the fusion of time-honoured traditions with elevated ingredients and preparation techniques, the beef undergoes a two-day marination to tenderise the meat, and the dish is expertly finished with a robust wok hei flavour.
From the Ngoh Hiang to the Steak Frites and Sauteed Clams, each dish represents a distinct facet of its culinary origins. While the French offerings promise exciting flavour explorations, as seen in the Foie Gras Mousse, the Asian selections retain their comforting familiarity, but with a touch of innovation.
A CULINARY OASIS IN THE CITY
Racines’ commitment to eco-conscious dining extends seamlessly to its ambiance. Boasting a chic and lively setting, Racines features designer geometric lines on tile and fabric, thoughtfully complemented by plush cushioned seating.
During the day, the floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the space in natural light, offering sun-kissed views. A charming herb garden sits at the perimeters – a picturesque nod to the restaurant’s sustainable aims. As the sun sets, the atmosphere transforms into one of chic cosiness, providing the perfect backdrop for conversations among kith and kin.
Located at the heart of the bustling business district, Racines delivers an exceptional urban dining experience. With a menu that is not only delectable but also sustainable, its fresh and innovative approach to gastronomy looks set to resonate soundly with both discerning palates and eco-conscious diners.