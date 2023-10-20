Racines: Where sustainability meets French culinary artistry

The restaurant’s commitment to sustainability extends to its support for local producers and farmers, which creates a self-reliant ecosystem with a reduced carbon footprint. “We’ve also started working with sustainable seafood farms and ethical meat producers,” Henry shared.

What emerges is a genuine celebration of bold flavours that spotlight the qualities of locally sourced produce. Nowhere is this more evident than in Racines’ Chicken Rice. Staying true to its mission of presenting a refined local menu, this rendition showcases a meticulously slow-cooked kampung chicken.

“The chicken is fed on a diet derived from discarded pineapple scraps such as the skin, crown and stem,” Henry explained. “The natural acidity of the pineapple parts breaks down the protein in the chicken – resulting in plump, sweet and tender meat that is perfect for the beloved local dish.”

The Chicken and Duck Foie Gras Mousse is another example, offering an eco-responsible alternative to the classic goose liver while delivering a creamy and velvety texture. Paired with Asian condiments of black vinegar and crispy Lao Gan Ma chilli, the marriage of French and local flavours makes this a Racines classic.

Don’t miss the sumptuous Otak Otak here. Henry’s take on this Southeast Asian fish cake pays homage to tradition with its slow-cooked rempah paste and the use of fresh mackerel fish. What sets the dish apart is the inclusion of water chestnuts, which add nutty undertones and a delicate crunch to the tender meat.

Another noteworthy dish is the Prawn Biryani, a harmonious pot of flavours and textures that showcases the use of sustainably sourced Argentinian prawns. The sweet prawns are harvested during the mating season post-spawning, a conscientious measure that preserves their natural life cycle and prevents overharvesting.

AN EXPLORATION OF UNCHARTED TEXTURES AND TASTES