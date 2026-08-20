Rebuilding core strength after pregnancy: Why muscle recovery matters

After giving birth to her first child, Joan*, a Pilates instructor, noticed a persistent bulge and loose skin around her midsection that did not improve despite regular exercise.

“She became very self-conscious and started choosing exercise attire that concealed her tummy,” recounted Dr Ng Hong Yi, founder of Zion Aesthetic Clinic, where he oversees treatment planning and clinical protocols. He also trains medical professionals in selected aesthetic procedures, including dermal filler and collagen-stimulator injection techniques.

Loose skin and weakened core muscles are common after pregnancy. In some women, increased pressure during the third trimester may stretch and weaken the abdominal muscles, causing them to bulge.

Studies suggest that around 45 per cent of women still have some degree of abdominal muscle laxity six months after giving birth, while 33 per cent remain affected after a year.