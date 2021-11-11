Reimagining the cafe experience at home

With interiors inspired by different cultures of the world, stepping into your favourite coffee spot can whisk you away to the laneways of Melbourne or the wood-panelled comforts of Italy’s traditional joints. There’s a certain magic about being in a cafe.

Amid new ways of living, homes have become multi-functional spaces where we live, work and play. It’s not surprising that Singaporeans are now investing more in their living quarters, going as far as designing personalised spaces that align with individual aesthetics and values.

For coffee afficionados Andrea Chong and Hanli Hoefer, the home cafe concept was the next step forward in their home improvement journeys. They share more about their cafe-inspired experiences at home, with help from the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the latest addition to Nespresso’s range of coffee machines.

THE MINIMALIST – LESS IS MORE