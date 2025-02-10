This robot vacuum cleaner is an all-terrain helper giving you that spotless swoosh
The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI leverages the OZMO Roller Mop and intuitive learning technology to transform your home maintenance routine.
You can ignore the clutter on your desk or let the laundry wait another day, but when it comes to floors, neglect isn’t an option. Leave them unattended for too long and the consequences are hard to miss.
Dust silently gathers underfoot, while spills and stains – from a dropped coffee mug to crumbs from last night’s dinner – become magnets for pests. Add pets or kids to the mix and keeping floors clean becomes a daily necessity. The challenge grows in modern homes, where hardwood meets soft rugs and every surface demands its own kind of care.
Enter robot vacuums – the saviours of time-strapped professionals. Today’s advanced models – like ECOVACS’ DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI – bring effortless everyday cleaning within reach.
A SPOTLESS CLEAN
Gone are the days when automatic cleaners only skimmed floors and steered clear of rugs. Today’s models are more like household elves, quietly whisking away dirt and grime while you go about your day. At the forefront of this movement in home-cleaning innovation is ECOVACS, a company with over 26 years of experience in developing smart robotics home solutions designed to simplify modern living.
The brand’s flagship DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is the industry’s first robot cleaner equipped with the game-changing OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology. This innovative design replaces traditional flat or dual-plate mops with a self-washing roller system, ensuring your floors are always cleaned with fresh water. Spinning at 200 revolutions per minute, the damp roller actively lifts and removes stains with its powerful scrubbing action. Sixteen nozzles continuously moisten the mop, while a built-in scraper extracts soiled water to keep the mop fresh as it moves from room to room. The result? Quick-drying surfaces, gleaming floors, zero streaks and no cross-contamination.
What’s more, the upgraded TruEdge 2.0 system detects edges and corners, and dynamically extends the roller mop to maximise coverage. It even activates an extendable side brush to tackle hidden corners.
Equipped with 3D Edge Sensor and enhanced sensory algorithms, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI navigates around moving objects like pets and children while efficiently planning its cleaning path in real time. Coupled with the AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach system, the X8 delivers exceptional precision, distinguishing between a plush rug and a thin doormat to provide the right treatment. Its rapid contour extraction ensures it reaches edges without collision. Users can set specific cleaning modes for different surfaces or let the advanced neural network analyse the situation and choose the most effective approach.
For those seeking a slimmer option, the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI offers the same cutting-edge technologies minus the roller mop, in an ultra-slim 81mm frame, perfect for cleaning under beds and cabinets.
Both models come equipped with the smart all-in-one OMNI station. The compact self-maintenance hub automatically empties the vacuum’s bin and washes the mop with 75 degree Celsius hot water, followed by 63 degree Celsius hot air drying. The hands-free process thoroughly sanitises the mop, eliminating contamination and odours, leaving it fresh, recharged and ready for the next cleaning cycle.
THE DUSTBUSTER FOR EVERY SURFACE
Love your rugs and carpets? The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI tackles them all with ease.
Armed with a massive 18,000Pa of suction power, the robot vacuum trundles over various surfaces, automatically switching between mopping and vacuuming as needed. When it encounters a carpet, it lifts the damp mop and activates a dry-cleaning mode to pick up debris, dialling up the suction power for a deeper clean.
And then there’s the bane of every automatic vacuum – hair. Strands caught in the brush can lead to frustrating tangles and clogs, requiring tedious manual intervention. Not so with the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI and the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI. Both models feature ZeroTangle 2.0 technology, an ingenious triple V-shaped brush design with comb-like teeth that detangle hair as it’s collected. Say goodbye to the days of tugging at jammed brushes – these smart cleaners handle the mess so you don’t have to.
FROM GLEAMING FLOORS TO SPARKLING WINDOWS
The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is more than a floor cleaner – it’s a smart device built to adapt to your needs. With the YIKO-GPT voice assistant, it shifts from a simple tool to an intuitive helper for maintaining a clean home.
For instance, mention that the baby is sleeping and it might ask if you’d like to pause cleaning or skip the nursery altogether. Hosting guests? Then it may recommend a quick tidy up to ensure everything looks impeccable. Over time, it learns your routines and preferences, adapting to clean around your schedule while staying out of your way.
But a spotless home isn’t only about gleaming floors. ECOVACS expands its cleaning innovations with the WINBOT MINI, its most compact window-cleaning robot yet. Despite being 37 per cent smaller than its predecessor, the WINBOT MINI doesn’t compromise on performance. Features like the ultrasonic atomisation spray coat glass with an ultra-fine mist that traps dust and debris, leaving windows streak-free.
Safety is paramount and the WINBOT MINI touts a robust nine-stage protection system. With 7,500Pa suction power, it ensures a firm grip on vertical surfaces while a backup safeguard system keeps the device securely attached – even during a power outage.
With ECOVACS’ suite of innovative robots, maintaining a clean home has never been easier. Floors, windows and everything in between sparkle with minimal effort, leaving you with more time to focus on what truly matters.
