This robot vacuum cleaner is an all-terrain helper giving you that spotless swoosh

Both models come equipped with the smart all-in-one OMNI station. The compact self-maintenance hub automatically empties the vacuum’s bin and washes the mop with 75 degree Celsius hot water, followed by 63 degree Celsius hot air drying. The hands-free process thoroughly sanitises the mop, eliminating contamination and odours, leaving it fresh, recharged and ready for the next cleaning cycle.

THE DUSTBUSTER FOR EVERY SURFACE

Love your rugs and carpets? The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI tackles them all with ease.

Armed with a massive 18,000Pa of suction power, the robot vacuum trundles over various surfaces, automatically switching between mopping and vacuuming as needed. When it encounters a carpet, it lifts the damp mop and activates a dry-cleaning mode to pick up debris, dialling up the suction power for a deeper clean.

And then there’s the bane of every automatic vacuum – hair. Strands caught in the brush can lead to frustrating tangles and clogs, requiring tedious manual intervention. Not so with the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI and the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI. Both models feature ZeroTangle 2.0 technology, an ingenious triple V-shaped brush design with comb-like teeth that detangle hair as it’s collected. Say goodbye to the days of tugging at jammed brushes – these smart cleaners handle the mess so you don’t have to.

FROM GLEAMING FLOORS TO SPARKLING WINDOWS

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is more than a floor cleaner – it’s a smart device built to adapt to your needs. With the YIKO-GPT voice assistant, it shifts from a simple tool to an intuitive helper for maintaining a clean home.

For instance, mention that the baby is sleeping and it might ask if you’d like to pause cleaning or skip the nursery altogether. Hosting guests? Then it may recommend a quick tidy up to ensure everything looks impeccable. Over time, it learns your routines and preferences, adapting to clean around your schedule while staying out of your way.

But a spotless home isn’t only about gleaming floors. ECOVACS expands its cleaning innovations with the WINBOT MINI, its most compact window-cleaning robot yet. Despite being 37 per cent smaller than its predecessor, the WINBOT MINI doesn’t compromise on performance. Features like the ultrasonic atomisation spray coat glass with an ultra-fine mist that traps dust and debris, leaving windows streak-free.