Run your way from Singapore to Las Vegas

From Nov 3 to Dec 12, registered participants of the SCSM VR Marathon – hosted on the SCSM Virtual Club – can complete the total marathon distance of 42.195km over multiple sessions throughout the challenge period.

The SCSM VR Grand Finale 5km run, the SCSM VR Grand Finale 10km run, and the SCSM VR Grand Finale Half Marathon will all happen between Dec 1 and 12. Additionally, Dec 4 and 5 mark the in-person events, where the SCSM Grand Finale Toyota Ekiden and the SCSM Grand Finale 5km will take place on Dec 4, followed by the SCSM Grand Finale 10km the next day.

To increase their chances of winning the Las Vegas trip, participants are encouraged to take part in as many VR events as possible. Each event entitles the participant to one chance, and a maximum of seven chances will be awarded if participants are able to complete all seven events of the SCSM Grand Finale, both in-person and VR – giving them a good shot at the grand prize.

Party animals will have a blast at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, which is known as the ultimate running party in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is the only one of its kind where participants can stay out and party all night long. The Las Vegas strip – renowned for its buzzing nightlife – will be shut down after sundown just for the event, while the iconic running courses – the Saturday 5K, 10K and Half Marathon – offer a never-to-be-forgotten front-row view of the City of Lights.

After the races on Saturday, Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series participants won’t be resting their aching feet – instead, they’ll be at the Downtown Saturday night festival, while Sunday night is reserved for the event’s signature Come as You Are Party. For those interested in clean living, next year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas event features a three-day Health and Fitness Expo, as well as participant and spectator parties, and a new event – a Saturday night concert in downtown Las Vegas.

STAY ACTIVE AND TRAIN, VIRTUALLY

Introduced last year, the SCSM Virtual Club is an all-in-one platform that aims to help runners stay active, train and gear up for the SCSM at the end of the year.

The web app offers themed weekly challenges and virtual races, where participants can earn points and be rewarded with exclusive SCSM Virtual Club swag like medals and merchandise, discounts and special benefits, while building up training mileage for the Grand Finale events.

In addition, participants can access useful training and nutritional resources, and – if an extra dose of motivation is needed – track their individual performance against peers on local and global leaderboards. By adding an element of competition, the SCSM Virtual Club gives participants a sense of community, even as they pound the pavement on their own.

This year’s SCSM Grand Finale sweetens the deal by offering participants the chance to start running in Singapore and finish in Las Vegas – just in time for the partying to commence.

Sign up for the SCSM Virtual Club for free and take part in the virtual events for this year’s SCSM 2021 Grand Finale to win a trip to Las Vegas in 2022.