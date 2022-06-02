Saddle up and experience the Gangnam lifestyle you never knew

Designer digs and a very catchy song aside, many visitors to Seoul know Gangnam for little else beyond its reputation as an expensive postal code. The district is sometimes skipped over for other areas – unfortunately so, because Gangnam packs some choice experiences unique to its locale.

The chequerboard district includes both historic and happening spots, taking one from tree-lined boulevards and monument parks to international art galleries and sumptuous eats within a few strolls. Sure, there’s fashion and shopping, but Gangnam’s cosmopolitan allure is so much more, a burgeoning secret just waiting to be explored.

REWARD YOURSELF INSIDE OUT IN APGUJEONG

Apgujeong is an age-old shopping destination popular with visitors and locals alike. From the 1990s orenji-jok (literally “orange tribe” in Korean) who adored their international brands to today’s cool subcultures, all have found their expression in this neighbourhood.

Dive a little deeper, and you’ll find it’s not all about the clothes. Gangnam’s point of view comes from diverse influences, and one can experience this with a stroll through Apgujeong.

Start at Horim Art Centre. Its graceful curvature hints at the precious comb-patterned Korean pottery inside. Continue this aesthetic theme around the corner at Atelier Hermes in the Maison Hermes building, and enjoy a delicious lunch at Cafe Madang – also known as the world’s only Hermes cafe.