Savour, celebrate, save: Dining deals for every occasion with DBS/POSB cards
What if every meal gave you more reason to celebrate?
Whether it’s a quick snack or a hearty feast, food fuels every part of our day. Rushing between meetings? A takeaway grain bowl and coffee can be a lifesaver. Pouring outside? A warm, soupy dish instantly hits the spot.
Some meals are our go-to comforts; others mark special moments. But the best meals? They don’t just end with the last bite – they give you a reason to return, with perks like vouchers and discounts.
For DBS/POSB cardmembers, exclusive dining deals at popular restaurants and delivery platforms make every meal just a little more rewarding.
MEALS THAT ARE LIKE A HUG
Singapore’s diverse food scene means there’s always something to satisfy every craving. For some, it’s the fiery kick of belachan in a hearty plate of nasi padang. For others, a light and savoury fish soup does the trick. More than just a meal, these familiar flavours provide the comfort and fuel we need to take on the day.
If you’re unsure what to eat, a menu with variety is always a good idea. Streats offers a mix of Asian and Western favourites, from Hong Kong noodles and claypot curry chicken to steaks and pasta. Its weekday bento sets, priced from S$14.80 onwards, include popular choices like black pepper chicken and XO seafood fried rice, served with tom yum soup and sago gula melaka. And here’s an extra treat – DBS/POSB cardmembers get a S$10 return voucher with any spend.
Craving something soupy? LeNu’s rich broths and springy noodles are the ultimate soul food. Whether you go for the hearty braised beef broth or the umami-packed tomato pork bone soup, every spoonful feels like a warm hug. Plus, when you dine with a DBS/POSB credit or debit card, you’ll receive a S$10 return voucher to use at any Paradise Group of restaurants island-wide.
And there’s more – diners can enjoy seasonal promotions, too. From now until the end of April, be among the first to try LeNu’s wagyu beef with Japanese Inaniwa udon in clear broth for S$18.80++ (usual price: S$19.80++) or opt for the marbled beef version at S$14.80++ (usual price: S$15.80++), exclusively with DBS/POSB cards.
FOR SOME CONVENIENCE OR CAFFEINE
Some days are a nonstop sprint, leaving little time to think about meals. But even when you’re on the go, food doesn’t have to be an afterthought – especially with food delivery services just a tap away.
Deliveroo and foodpanda make life easier with their extensive menus, bringing everything from quick bites to gourmet rice bowls straight to your door. Even better, DBS/POSB cardmembers can enjoy exclusive discounts on food delivery.
With Deliveroo, get S$6 off when you spend a minimum of S$30, simply by entering the monthly promo code at checkout. The promotion is valid platform-wide, so whether you’re craving a hearty meal from your favourite restaurant or stocking up on groceries, you can enjoy the savings. Redemptions are limited each month.
For foodpanda, there are multiple ways to save. If you’re placing a bigger order, use the promo code DBS25MAR to get S$5 off food delivery when you spend S$35, or S$6 off when you spend S$60 on pandamart and shops. Ordering just for yourself? DBS PayLah! users can receive S$3 off with a S$20 spend by entering the monthly promo code PAYLAHMAR. There are limited redemptions weekly.
If you’re new to foodpanda, you can enjoy S$10 off plus free delivery on your first order with a minimum spend of S$15. Just use the code DBS25NC when paying with a DBS/POSB card, or PL25NC if you’re using DBS PayLah!.
Need an energy boost? A visit to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf could be the refresh you need. Its selection of Ice Blended treats, coffees, teas and baked goods makes a great midday pick-me-up. With nearly 80 outlets island-wide, you’re never far from your next coffee fix. Plus, when you pay with a DBS/POSB card, you’ll get S$3 off when you spend S$18 or more – the perfect excuse to add a dessert to your order.
FUELLING CONNECTIONS AND CELEBRATIONS
With their lively atmosphere, endless pots of tea and the joy of shared plates, Chinese restaurants turn every meal into an occasion. Whether it’s steaming baskets of dim sum or a revolving spread of wok-tossed classics, these gatherings feel even more special when they come with perks.
Din Tai Fung’s xiao long bao needs no introduction, and now, you can enjoy even more of these toothsome delights with a S$5 return voucher when you spend a minimum of S$75. Looking for something new? Its spicy sesame sauce dishes are sure to tempt your taste buds, now available at 10 per cent off for a limited time.
For those craving authentic Chinese fare in an elegant setting, Taste Paradise and Paradise Dynasty are excellent choices. From crispy roasted meats to fragrant fried rice, their menus offer something for everyone. Rally your friends for that long-overdue catch-up or have the family bond over a memorable meal – both restaurants are rewarding DBS/POSB diners with a S$10 return voucher with any spend. And for an extra indulgence, don’t miss Taste Paradise’s newest seasonal menu, where DBS/POSB cardmembers can enjoy an exclusive discount of up to 33 per cent off.
Be it a casual get-together or a special celebration, great food is always best enjoyed with cherished company – plus a little extra reward with DBS/POSB cards.
