Scratching the surface: Unpacking eczema’s impact on skin and well-being
Three eczema warriors share how support from loved ones and the community has helped them navigate the challenges of the skin condition.
From her earliest years in primary school, eczema set Ms Ursula Soh apart from her peers. Unlike her classmates, she couldn’t sit on the floor and often had to miss physical education classes whenever her skin flared up.
Now 33, she still avoids the sun and activities that can worsen her eczema, like swimming in chlorinated pools. The condition primarily affects her hands, feet, thighs and occasionally her face. “Sweat is my biggest trigger, so I focus on staying cool indoors whenever possible, even though it limits my hobbies and social life,” said Ms Soh.
Eczema, or dermatitis, is a condition that causes red, inflamed and itchy skin. It can result from a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, skin irritants and allergies. Flare-ups are commonly brought on by stress, dusty or polluted environments and temperature changes.
Feeling isolated with her condition, Ms Soh founded the Eczema Support Group Singapore (ESGS) in 2012 to combat the loneliness associated with eczema and provide a safe space for patients to connect and uplift one another.
Today, ESGS has over 4,000 active members and regularly hosts social gatherings and events. “I believe the group makes a real difference. Even if you just need to vent, everyone here understands,” said Ms Soh.
HOW ECZEMA AFFECTS WELL-BEING
Atopic eczema, the most common form of the condition, affects up to 20 per cent of children and 10 per cent of adults in Singapore. The condition often leads to stigma that stirs up feelings of embarrassment or distress.
“The scratch marks on my hands and legs are quite noticeable and sometimes, the lower part of my face becomes dry and red,” shared audio-visual officer Joel Kiu, 34. “This has taken a toll on my self-confidence. I worry about how others see me and if they’ll keep their distance.”
Meanwhile, 10-year-old Mikayla Lye, who has eczema on her hands and arm joints, is grateful that her friends at school are supportive and treat her just like everyone else.
However, she knows not everyone is as lucky. “I have a friend who has severe eczema on her hands. Other kids often ask her why her hands look so ‘dirty’.”
This lack of understanding adds to the many challenges faced by those with eczema. According to Ms Soh, the physical discomfort often outweighs inconveniences like not being able to wear make-up.
“Eczema affects my sleep quality,” she said. “When my sleep is disrupted, I wake up with headaches, which makes it hard to have a good day.”
HARNESSING STRENGTH FROM SUPPORT
This video contains eczema-related images that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
Mr Kiu is using both Western and Chinese medicine to manage his eczema, with varying results. Throughout his journey, his mother has been a constant pillar of strength, often preparing herbal soups believed to help manage eczema.
Mr Kiu finds support, too, at ESGS, where members share their experiences and tips on Facebook. In April, ESGS partnered with Ego Pharmaceuticals Singapore, the makers of QV Skincare, to host the Bare It All event, setting a Singapore Book of Records milestone for the largest gathering of people with eczema.
“Many of us have been made to feel ashamed or embarrassed because of our skin. I wanted to create an occasion where we could learn more about eczema and feel comfortable baring our skin without fear of judgement,” said Ms Soh.
Highlighting the event’s turnout of over 450 attendees, Ms Jamie Say, marketing manager at Ego Pharmaceuticals Singapore, noted: “The event brought together eczema warriors in a community that celebrates inner strength and sees beauty beyond appearances.”
RELIEF THROUGH CARING FOR SKIN
For individuals with eczema, inflammation and frequent scratching can damage the skin barrier, leading to moisture loss and resulting in dry, cracked and sometimes bleeding skin.
“When I have open wounds, it gets very painful when I touch water, especially while washing my hands or showering,” said Mikayla. To ease her discomfort, she uses the water-free QV Intensive Body Moisturiser, which can be applied to cracked skin without stinging.
Similarly, Mr Kiu finds relief with the QV Flare Up Cream, appreciating its moisturising effect on irritated skin. “Formulated to relieve eczema flare-ups and help break the itch-scratch cycle, this steroid-free cream restores skin hydration, provides anti-irritant benefits and soothes the skin,” shared Ms Say.
Even without a flare-up, people with eczema should moisturise regularly and care for their skin, as they often have lower levels of ceramides, which weakens the skin barrier, causing dryness and itching.
For everyday use, the QV Dermcare Eczema Daily Cream is a concentrated moisturiser that is non-greasy and easily absorbed. It is part of the QV Dermcare Eczema Daily range, which includes a soap-free cleanser, the QV Dermcare Eczema Daily Wash.
The QV Dermcare range is scientifically formulated with a blend of ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids in a 3:1:1 molar ratio. It includes two types of ceramides to support skin barrier health, along with niacinamide and L-lactic acid, which help boost ceramide production. “The range has been clinically tested to help manage and relieve the symptoms of mild to moderate eczema1,” said Ms Say.
Managing eczema-prone skin can be challenging but with the right support, its impact on overall well-being can be minimised. “Eczema doesn’t define you as a person. Don’t let it stop you from doing what you love!” encouraged Mikayla.
