Scratching the surface: Unpacking eczema’s impact on skin and well-being

From her earliest years in primary school, eczema set Ms Ursula Soh apart from her peers. Unlike her classmates, she couldn’t sit on the floor and often had to miss physical education classes whenever her skin flared up.

Now 33, she still avoids the sun and activities that can worsen her eczema, like swimming in chlorinated pools. The condition primarily affects her hands, feet, thighs and occasionally her face. “Sweat is my biggest trigger, so I focus on staying cool indoors whenever possible, even though it limits my hobbies and social life,” said Ms Soh.

Eczema, or dermatitis, is a condition that causes red, inflamed and itchy skin. It can result from a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, skin irritants and allergies. Flare-ups are commonly brought on by stress, dusty or polluted environments and temperature changes.

Feeling isolated with her condition, Ms Soh founded the Eczema Support Group Singapore (ESGS) in 2012 to combat the loneliness associated with eczema and provide a safe space for patients to connect and uplift one another.

Today, ESGS has over 4,000 active members and regularly hosts social gatherings and events. “I believe the group makes a real difference. Even if you just need to vent, everyone here understands,” said Ms Soh.

HOW ECZEMA AFFECTS WELL-BEING

Atopic eczema, the most common form of the condition, affects up to 20 per cent of children and 10 per cent of adults in Singapore. The condition often leads to stigma that stirs up feelings of embarrassment or distress.

“The scratch marks on my hands and legs are quite noticeable and sometimes, the lower part of my face becomes dry and red,” shared audio-visual officer Joel Kiu, 34. “This has taken a toll on my self-confidence. I worry about how others see me and if they’ll keep their distance.”

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Mikayla Lye, who has eczema on her hands and arm joints, is grateful that her friends at school are supportive and treat her just like everyone else.