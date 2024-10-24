Seiko unveils two timepieces that take centre court with their bold theme

Seiko’s timepieces are renowned for their precision, with the brand continually pushing boundaries through meticulous craftsmanship and quiet innovation.

It introduced the world’s first quartz watch in 1969 and followed with the groundbreaking Spring Drive in 1999, a movement that eliminated the need for a physical battery. Underscoring Seiko’s legacy of quality and consistency, nearly all watch components are produced in-house, including the oils used in the movements.

As the brand unveils its new limited-edition designs, Thong Sia Group hosts an exclusive regional launch at VivoCity, featuring a roadshow to engage watch enthusiasts and collectors. In addition, a separate design exhibition will showcase Seiko’s creative approach to timepieces.

TIME TO BOUNCE

The week-long roadshow, running from Oct 28 until Nov 3, will be held at VivoCity’s Central Court 3 on Level One. Visitors will witness the exclusive release of two models: The Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SSC951P1 and Seiko 5 Sports SSK043K1.

These editions build on the design heritage of their predecessors, adding a fresh twist that captures the dynamic spirit of basketball through an eye-catching, never-before-seen colourway. Available only in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia and Brunei, these timepieces celebrate Seiko’s craftsmanship.