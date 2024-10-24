Seiko unveils two timepieces that take centre court with their bold theme
The Japanese watchmaker brings a fresh, dynamic edge to its latest limited editions, drawing inspiration from the energy and passion of basketball.
Seiko’s timepieces are renowned for their precision, with the brand continually pushing boundaries through meticulous craftsmanship and quiet innovation.
It introduced the world’s first quartz watch in 1969 and followed with the groundbreaking Spring Drive in 1999, a movement that eliminated the need for a physical battery. Underscoring Seiko’s legacy of quality and consistency, nearly all watch components are produced in-house, including the oils used in the movements.
As the brand unveils its new limited-edition designs, Thong Sia Group hosts an exclusive regional launch at VivoCity, featuring a roadshow to engage watch enthusiasts and collectors. In addition, a separate design exhibition will showcase Seiko’s creative approach to timepieces.
TIME TO BOUNCE
The week-long roadshow, running from Oct 28 until Nov 3, will be held at VivoCity’s Central Court 3 on Level One. Visitors will witness the exclusive release of two models: The Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SSC951P1 and Seiko 5 Sports SSK043K1.
These editions build on the design heritage of their predecessors, adding a fresh twist that captures the dynamic spirit of basketball through an eye-catching, never-before-seen colourway. Available only in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia and Brunei, these timepieces celebrate Seiko’s craftsmanship.
The Seiko Prospex Speedtimer gets a striking update with the SSC951P1, touting a peach-hued dial inspired by the energy and fluidity of basketball. The bold colour adds a playful contrast to the elegant chronograph face, which includes a date display, power reserve indicator, and luminous hands and markers for exceptional readability in any light. A durable sapphire crystal protects the dial, ensuring a scratch-free finish.
Built for durability, the watch comes with a robust 39mm stainless steel case, water-resistant to 10 bar, making it ideal for rugged conditions. Powered by a high-performance solar quartz movement, the SSC951P1 includes an overcharge prevention function, a small seconds sub-dial, a 24-hour hand and precise chronograph capabilities. With only 1,000 pieces available worldwide, this highly collectible watch retails at S$963.60.
A SPORTY SLAM DUNK
The Seiko 5 Sports, true to its name, opts for a more versatile vibe suited for everyday wear. Balancing casual sophistication with practical function, it easily adapts to modern, active lifestyles.
In the new SSK043K1, a vibrant colourway brings the dial to life. With a streamlined design featuring only a date display, the watch merges the energy of basketball with the sporty appeal of the Seiko 5, creating a winning combination.
The SSK043K1 features a heftier 42.5mm stainless steel case and shares the same 10-bar water resistance for added durability. Its hands and markers, generously luminous, ensure visibility in any light, while a Hardlex crystal guards the dial against scratches and daily wear.
Especially fascinating is the see-through case back. Enthusiasts can fully appreciate the self-winding automatic movement, which ensures accurate timekeeping with a power reserve of 41 hours. Priced at S$654, there are only 1,300 pieces available globally.
CELEBRATING PERSONAL EXPRESSION THROUGH SPECIALISED WATCH DESIGNS
The two new releases are not just appealing additions for timepiece collectors and basketball enthusiasts – they also highlight Seiko’s commitment to innovation in design expression. In this latest chapter of watchmaking, Seiko explores unique, personal perspectives with its Seiko Power Design exhibition.
A companion to the roadshow, the exhibition will be held at VivoCity’s East Court 1, Level 1. It spotlights the creative minds behind Seiko’s designs as they tackle intriguing questions like: What would a masking tape enthusiast want in their watch?
Answering that question is Grand Seiko designer Yugo Hibayashi, who drew inspiration from his own love of stationery tape. Fascinated by its decorative and functional qualities, Hibayashi envisioned a watch that brings this everyday item into the world of horology. His final creation features a silver dial that can be embellished with the tape of choice, while the adhesive tape itself wraps around the dial to form a customisable bezel – doubling as a fully functional dispenser. At the exhibition, Hibayashi will be present to share insights into his design journey and explain how he brought this quirky concept to life.
The other designs are just as whimsical. A watch aimed at hide-and-seek enthusiasts includes a countdown function that can be held up to the left eye while blocking the right, mimicking the traditional blindfold gesture. Another watch for outdoor lovers unfolds into a functional sundial, while a design for pattern makers includes a petal-shaped pincushion around the dial. There’s even a watch for sukiyaki (iron hotpot) lovers. Each design was carefully crafted with input from experts in those fields. While the watches on display are not for sale, they offer a riveting glimpse into Seiko’s creative process.
Initially presented in Tokyo, the exhibition now makes a stop in Singapore. Visitors can tap into their creativity by designing their own unique timepiece. Participants will receive a complimentary canvas tote bag, available in seven designs. Don’t miss the chance to take part, with one redemption available per person, per day.
Explore the new Seiko timepieces launching exclusively at the Seiko Roadshow and visit the Seiko Power Design Exhibition from Oct 28 to Nov 3 at VivoCity.