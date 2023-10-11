Seize the skies: Elevate your travel game with DBS/POSB cards
Travel isn’t just an escape from the daily grind – it’s your ticket to immerse in diverse cultures, rejuvenating landscapes and transformative experiences.
Dreaming of a serene Bali retreat, a picturesque road trip through Norway’s fjords or an indulgent shopping spree in Seoul? With extra miles in your pocket, courtesy of the two rewarding travel promotions by DBS, the possibilities are endless.
Here’s how you can supercharge your next escapade with some savvy travel tips, complemented by the right DBS/POSB credit or debit cards.
GET MORE VALUE OUT OF YOUR NEXT FLIGHT
Airfares often command a significant portion of your travel expenses. Stretch your wings and your budget by scheduling flights between Monday and Thursday to snag better fare deals, and always secure your bookings early.
Once you’ve finalised your destination, opting for the national carrier of that country can offer added perks. For instance, Lufthansa and SWISS extend special student fares, while Qantas lets you enjoy exclusive savings on major attractions in Australia. Consider Qatar Airways for its unique stopover deals, which allow you to explore its capital city at a minimal charge, along with discounted accommodations.
While full-service airlines certainly have their appeal, budget-conscious travellers can discover an excellent alternative in low-cost carriers like T’way, ZipAir and ScootPlus. But a word to the wise: For those who tend to overpack, full-service carriers may be the more economical choice once baggage fees are factored in.
With proper planning, arriving in one city and departing from another can sometimes help you save on fares, too. You’ll not only experience more of a country or region, but also avoid the costs associated with backtracking. This nifty strategy is particularly useful in well-connected destinations like Japan, Turkey and Europe.
ENHANCE YOUR TRIP THROUGH RICHER EXPERIENCES
Make the most of your vacation by venturing beyond the major cities, where you’ll often find diverse neighbouring gems. For example, balance the bustle of Hanoi with a visit to tranquil Sapa, or pair Taipei’s vibrant vibes with a day trip to the serene Sun Moon Lake, just an hour away.
Even if you don’t plan to stray from the city, you can still bask in the local culture by signing up for a cooking class, exploring the markets and mingling with fellow travellers.
Accommodations today have evolved far beyond mere places to rest; they now serve as gateways to localised experiences. Accor’s Handwritten Collection in Southeast Asia, for instance, encapsulates local stories in its distinctive design, menus and, sometimes, even the very heritage of the building itself.
For those seeking cultural immersion and added privileges, the DBS Vantage Card offers a bridge to both worlds. Cardmembers can enjoy exclusive benefits at these locations, while utilising their complimentary night’s stay with their Accor Plus Explorer membership.
Prime properties nestled within city centres allow guests to seamlessly integrate into the local lifestyle. Ascott Raffles City Chongqing, for instance, provides direct access to the city’s highlights and boasts unique design elements such as a horizontal pool, courtesy of famed architect Moshe Safie. Over in Xi’an, the company’s co-living brand lyf is located in the heart of Datang Everbright City, minutes away from iconic attractions like Tang Paradise and Dayanta pagoda. Guests can also partake in cultural activities like fan painting, organised by the hotel.
With a DBS Altitude Card, you can earn up to 10 miles per dollar on hotel bookings at Kaligo and up to 6 miles per dollar on flight, hotel and tour packages at Expedia. The best part? Miles earned do not expire, so every dollar spent brings you closer to redeeming your next trip.
LAST BUT NOT LEAST, POWER UP YOUR TRAVELS
Ready to make every journey more rewarding? With the right DBS/POSB cards, you can earn miles or cashback for future travels, even while planning your current trip. In this digital payment era, DBS/POSB cardmembers can enjoy ease of use and competitive exchange rates, while earning rewards on travel spends.
Simply register for the DBS/POSB Power Up Your Travels Promotion through your DBS PayLah! app. Spend a minimum of S$800 on pre-trip bookings such as flights, hotels and tours to unlock the Rewards Booster that allows you to earn up to an extra 2 miles per dollar or 5 per cent cashback on overseas spend (in foreign currency), on top of your existing card rewards. DBS Altitude cardmembers, for instance, can earn up to 4.2 miles per dollar on overseas spend. This is achieved by combining the card’s existing benefit of up to 2.2 miles per dollar with the promotional Rewards Booster, which offers an extra 2 miles per dollar.
What’s more, participate in the DBS 25 Million Miles Giveaway and stand a chance to win miles when you spend with your DBS Points earning credit card. Five winners will each walk away with 300,000 miles, while the next 470 winners will each receive 50,000 miles. Every S$100 spent on travel bookings (airlines, hotels and tours) earns you one chance, while every S$100 spent overseas (made in foreign currency) earns you 10 chances. No registration is required.
If you have a DBS Points earning credit card, leverage both promotions to maximise your chances. For example, a pre-trip expenditure of S$800 to unlock the Rewards Booster in the Power Up Your Travels Promotion already secures you eight entries in the 25 Million Miles Giveaway. By using your DBS Points earning credit card while travelling and spending an estimated S$2,800 to earn the extra 2 miles per dollar, you can amass an additional 280 chances, resulting in a grand total of 288 chances from just one trip.
Now, which of the 195 countries are you going to explore next?
