Seize the skies: Elevate your travel game with DBS/POSB cards

Travel isn’t just an escape from the daily grind – it’s your ticket to immerse in diverse cultures, rejuvenating landscapes and transformative experiences.

Dreaming of a serene Bali retreat, a picturesque road trip through Norway’s fjords or an indulgent shopping spree in Seoul? With extra miles in your pocket, courtesy of the two rewarding travel promotions by DBS, the possibilities are endless.

Here’s how you can supercharge your next escapade with some savvy travel tips, complemented by the right DBS/POSB credit or debit cards.

GET MORE VALUE OUT OF YOUR NEXT FLIGHT

Airfares often command a significant portion of your travel expenses. Stretch your wings and your budget by scheduling flights between Monday and Thursday to snag better fare deals, and always secure your bookings early.

Once you’ve finalised your destination, opting for the national carrier of that country can offer added perks. For instance, Lufthansa and SWISS extend special student fares, while Qantas lets you enjoy exclusive savings on major attractions in Australia. Consider Qatar Airways for its unique stopover deals, which allow you to explore its capital city at a minimal charge, along with discounted accommodations.