Shake it up: Give your fitness level and health a boost with a mix of daily physical activities

While some people have fallen into more sedentary habits during the pandemic, YES 933 deejay Hazelle Teo has, in fact, picked up the pace of her physical activity in the past two years.

Much of her inspiration is drawn from her 100-year-old grandmother, who remains as active as she can despite her age.

“My grandmother stays active by walking around the house and doing chores such as taking care of the laundry and washing the dishes,” said Hazelle, 27. “I can see how her perseverance has paid off, considering how mobile she is for her age. I would like to be like that when I grow old.”

Hazelle, a dance and fitness enthusiast, currently keeps fit through several ways, such as getting in a quick high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout or a run around the neighbourhood amidst her busy schedule. This is in addition to dance rehearsals and weekly workout sessions with a personal trainer.

WHY GET MOVING?

Singaporeans can do more when it comes to physical activity. The National Population Health Survey (NPHS) 2020 found that only a third of Singaporeans are physically active during their leisure time. This is despite the numerous health benefits of getting sufficient physical activity.

Dr Aaron Sim, assistant director of Health Promotion Board’s Physical Activity and Weight Management Division, shared that adequate physical activity can help to lower risks of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, Type-2 diabetes and certain cancers. It also improves cognitive health, sleep quality and mental health.

“To reap substantial health benefits, an average adult should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activities or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activities throughout the week. This can be broken down into shorter bouts of exercise, such as 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) daily,” Dr Sim said.

Moderate-intensity physical activities refer to pursuits that cause a noticeable increase in breathing and heart rates – think brisk walking, hiking and recreational cycling where one can carry on a conversation, but not have enough breath to sing.

Vigorous-intensity physical activities, such as jogging, aerobics and sports like football and badminton, cause the breathing rate and heart rate to increase significantly. Those engaging in such activities will have difficulty holding a conversation, although they are not out of breath.

SIMPLE LIFESTYLE TWEAKS TO GETTING FITTER