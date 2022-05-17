Shake off that pandemic fatigue and escape to paradise in Fiji

If there's a prescription for two years of being cooped up on a small island, it's flying over to another. Except this one is 25 times bigger, boasts 333 picture-perfect islands and features a jolly community abundant with what is known as the "Bula Spirit".

The Pacific Islanders of Fiji greet every guest with an open-hearted "bula!". The essence of the word alludes to the vitality of life itself, and is sometimes followed up suitably with a refreshing welcome drink.

While the pandemic has somewhat shifted general attitudes to one of survival, the invitation in Fiji is to thrive. This can be found in many elements of the country: Its rainbow array of soft corals beneath glittering seas, the hidden waterfalls dancing within tropical rainforests, the pink sunsets against a mountainous landscape, or even a lovo (underground oven) feast accompanied by fresh seafood served with a bright smile.

Lovo is a traditional Fijian dish of seafood, meat and vegetables cooked in an earth oven.



It's not just an escape – it's a reboot that will make your heart sing again.

OPEN FOR HAPPINESS



From freshwater rivers running through sculpted canyons to rugged mountains abloom with flora, your natural respite comes in many forms in Fiji.

Fancy a little "beach brain" to soothe your pent-up pandemic nerves? The term was coined by researchers studying the effects of spending time by the ocean, where the elements of sun, sand and surf combine to reduce stress and invigorate the spirit. With its pearl-white sand beaches, Fiji's pristine menu will easily oblige. Just across the causeway from Nadi is Denarau Island, which houses a dizzying array of resorts attached to sandy shores. For a honeymoon hideaway, there's no better place than the magical Horseshoe Bay – featured in the book 1,000 Places to See Before You Die – on the western coast of Matangi island.

Hiking is another rejuvenative activity one can consider. If you enjoy the holistic curative benefits of trekking, then take it to the next level with Fiji's offerings. There are trails here to refresh, calm or challenge. Pick from an easy stroll through displays of exotic flowers or wander in misty scenes of fern that break open to panoramic views. Try Talanoa Treks, a veteran hiking company on the main island that is committed to sustainability.