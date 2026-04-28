Shopping downtown? Enjoy parking perks at Suntec City

Mall-hopping is practically a national pastime in Singapore. It’s where catch‑ups happen, errands get done and spontaneous plans unfold. But when heading downtown, one thing can throw a spanner in the works: parking availability and cost.

With the largest carpark in the downtown area – more than 3,000 lots – Suntec City is looking to ease parking worries with its new campaign, You Park, We Pay, which allows shoppers to offset parking costs through everyday spending.

“This campaign was designed with shoppers in mind, to provide convenience by alleviating concerns about parking availability and fees,” said Ms Chiew Han Joo, deputy director of marketing communications at Suntec Real Estate Services Management, the property manager of Suntec City. “With over 350 stores to fulfil a wide variety of shopping and dining needs, we are confident these parking perks will appeal to shoppers who drive to Suntec City.”

REMOVING THE STRESS FROM SHOPPING

The idea is simple: Spend while you shop or dine, and your parking is taken care of. Shoppers can enjoy free parking with their shopping receipts*^ when they visit on weekdays after 5pm and on weekends.

From Mondays to Fridays, shoppers who spend S$20 in a single receipt after 5pm can redeem free parking. This makes it easier to drop by for groceries, after-work dinners or catch-ups over drinks without having to keep an eye on parking charges.

On Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, a minimum spend of S$80 in a single receipt gives four hours of free parking. This suits longer, more unhurried visits, especially for families with young children who may want extra time at the indoor playground, arcade or cinema.