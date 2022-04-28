Shopping rewards take flight with KrisShop’s new loyalty programme

Bringing to life the maxim: ‘The more you shop, the more rewards you unlock’, KrisShopper grants more miles per dollar spent, while extending promotions and lifestyle benefits in a new tiered programme.

Simply link your KrisFlyer account to KrisShopper to get started. Not yet a KrisFlyer member? Take the step to simultaneously enrol into both KrisShopper and KrisFlyer programmes and start enjoying the rewards.

Shoppers are privy to upsized rewards even at its basic Member tier. Earn two miles for every dollar spent (up from 1.5 miles previously) and enjoy perks such as birthday treats, seasonal promotions and exclusive deals that extend across all tiers.

Move up to the Insider tier when you hit the qualifying spend of S$5,000 and be rewarded with 2.5 miles per dollar spent. Take it up a notch to three miles for every dollar spent and get free local shipping at the Icon tier when one chalks up S$10,000 on KrisShop purchases.

Finally, the Ambassador tier crowns all levels when the S$15,000 qualifying amount is reached – four miles are awarded for every dollar spent, with bonuses such as 10 per cent off select regular-priced items, free local shipping and complimentary gift-wrapping.

With KrisShopper, you’ll be able to rack up those miles in no time. Snag that snazzy cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson that you’ve been eyeing, get the latest Apple gadgets, or treat the young ones to some Disney merchandise. If hosting is up your alley, jazz up your offerings with Kavalan whiskies or TWG tea.

EARLY BIRD SPECIALS