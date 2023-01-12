Singapore’s first appliance subscription platform, Levande by Electrolux, makes life easy for residential landlords

Operating on a pay-as-you-use model, Levande gives property owners access to its latest household range.

Thanks to its flexible and customisable plans, customers can effortlessly scale up or down their appliance needs. And with the life cycle of appliances growing shorter, a subscription like Levande means one can upgrade to newer, more advanced models at any point in time.

By introducing the latest and greatest tech during your tenant’s stay or changing an appliance every two years after a rental contract is up, it makes your property that much more attractive to renters.

HASSLE-FREE SERVICING

Wear and tear of appliances, especially those used regularly, is inevitable. For landlords, having to schedule the right time for a repairman to visit while the tenant is home can be challenging.

Levande takes some of that pain away, with scheduled maintenance and a guarantee that you will not be charged to repair or replace the appliances if they develop a manufacturing defect. Even better, a like-for-like replacement will be provided if the repairmen requires a longer time to troubleshoot.

CASH FLOW OPTIMISATION

If you’re just starting out on your first rental property, there’s a good chance much of your capital has already gone to securing the down payment on the home, as well as covering the cost of the monthly mortgage. Add to that the high expense of appliances and you might find yourself saddled with hefty capital investments from the get-go.

An appliance subscription service means that your outgoings can be spread across the year, allowing for better control of your cash flow.

IT’S GOOD FOR THE PLANET

When tenants change, appliances are often switched out as well. Singapore generates a whopping 60,000 tonnes of e-waste each year, equivalent to discarding about 70 mobile phones per person. It’s a threat to our environment and our health, as harmful substances such as cadium and lead may leech into the earth and waterways over time.

With a pay-as-you-use subscription model, less wastage is created as older appliances are refurbished, repurposed and disposed of safely by Electrolux, creating longer appliance life cycles.