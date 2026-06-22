Small case, deep roots: The Tudor Black Bay 54 goes blue

When the Tudor Black Bay 54 launched in 2023, it eschewed the modern trend for oversized tool watches, with their blocky bezels and more traditionally masculine case sizes. Instead, Tudor introduced a 37mm dive watch positioned as unisex.

Rather than making size the headline, the focus shifted back to the proportions of original dive watches – compact, practical and easy to wear. Three years on, the watch returns in Tudor Blue – a deep sapphire-hued dial with a matching bezel insert – while staying faithful to the reference 7922 that inspired it.

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

The Black Bay 54’s starting point is the Oyster Prince Submariner Ref 7922, introduced in 1954 as Tudor’s first dive watch. At the time, scuba diving was not the recreational pastime it is today. Most divers were either commercial operators or in the military.

The Ref 7922 was adopted by the latter – specifically the US and French navies. These watches needed to be reliable, legible and unadorned, with functionality as the key criterion. Size, too, was a matter of utility. Cases were compact without complicated detailing, and bezels showed only what was necessary.