Smarter cooling, cleaner air: How AI is changing home comfort

Cooling needs can change throughout the day, depending on how many people are in the room and what they are doing. A family gathering may call for faster cooling, while gentler airflow may feel more comfortable during a quiet evening on the sofa. LG’s DualCool AI air-conditioner uses AI to monitor movement and occupancy, then adjusts cooling strength, fan speed and airflow direction.

Radar sensors detect where occupants are in the room, allowing the system to cool the space without blowing air directly at them. When more people enter the room or quicker cooling is needed, the Dual Vane function distributes cool air across a wider area.

The system can also respond to common household habits, like opening a window to air the kitchen after cooking. Window Open Detection senses the temperature change and switches to an energy-saving mode.

For households that use air-conditioning for long stretches, the AI kW Manager on the 9K and 12K single-split models lets users set a target power consumption limit through the LG ThinQ app. The app monitors electricity usage and activates energy-saving mode when needed.

Humidity can make a room feel muggy, particularly during wet weather or when laundry is drying indoors. On selected 9K and 12K single-split models, Comfort Humidity Control uses a sensor to measure humidity and adjust cooling based on the humidity level and selected temperature.

Between servicing appointments, Auto Clean+ dries the heat exchanger after cooling ends to reduce moisture inside the air-conditioner, which may help limit conditions that encourage mould, bacteria and odours. Activated by default, it can run the fan for up to 20 minutes, with airflow and drying time adjustable through the LG ThinQ app.

For a more thorough clean, selected 9K and 12K single-split models also offer an All Cleaning cycle through the app.

CLEAN AIR ALL YEAR ROUND