Smarter screenings: How technology is transforming your dental check-ups

In line with its prevention-first philosophy, Q & M Dental Group has introduced intra-oral scanners across its clinics islandwide, elevating the screening experience for patients. According to Dr Ng, intra-oral scanners streamline the screening process, capturing precise images in just minutes. Patients can then review these images with their dentist immediately, paving the way for a discussion about their oral health and treatment options.

“The real-time feedback fosters a transparent and informed treatment journey,” noted Dr Ng. “Whether it’s a minor issue like a small cavity or something more complex like misaligned teeth, early detection enables the dentist to recommend appropriate solutions.”

The scanned images become part of each patient’s personalised dental records, providing a detailed view of their oral health and enhancing continuity and quality of care. Patients can also receive a personalised scan report, helping them better understand their oral health and if preferred, discuss potential treatment options with friends and family.

For those still hesitant to book a dental appointment, Dr Ng encourages scheduling a visit, underscoring how much dental care has advanced in technology and patient experience. “Recently, one of our dentists treated a patient who hadn’t been to the dentist in 10 years due to anxiety,” he recounted. “After her visit, she expressed wonder at how high-tech everything is, especially being able to see her teeth in colour through the scan.”

Reducing patient anxiety through painless, state-of-the-art screening is central to Q & M Dental Group’s mission of making dental visits as comfortable and seamless as possible, said Dr Ng. “By focusing on patient engagement, education and advanced technologies, we empower individuals to make informed choices and take control of their oral health for the long term,” he added.

Intra-oral dental screenings are available at all Q & M clinics. Be sure to ask your dentist about them during your regular six-monthly check-up.