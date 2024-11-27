Smarter screenings: How technology is transforming your dental check-ups
Intra-oral scanners provide a high-definition view of your teeth and gums, allowing dentists to detect issues early while enhancing patient comfort.
Many of us tend to avoid visiting the dentist, often due to fears about discomfort or unpleasant past experiences. Dr Ng Chin Siau, executive director and group CEO of Q & M Dental Group, knows these concerns all too well. Still, he warns that waiting until symptoms like toothache or swelling arise can lead to more serious issues.
“Dental problems often start without noticeable symptoms, so by the time discomfort sets in, the condition may have progressed significantly,” he explained. “Oral cancer, for instance, isn’t usually top of mind, but if abnormal growths aren’t detected early, the condition can become life-threatening.”
Gum disease is another common concern, affecting around 90 per cent of adults in Singapore. Left untreated, it can lead to tooth loss and has been linked to increased risks of coronary artery disease and stroke. This is why regular dental screenings are essential – they enable early detection and intervention, protecting both oral health and overall well-being.
A CLEARER VIEW OF ORAL HEALTH
Traditional oral health screenings rely on visual examinations using mirrors and probes, often accompanied by X-rays. Dr Ng shared that these manual methods can sometimes miss early signs of dental issues, leaving certain aspects of a patient’s oral health unchecked. Additionally, they can be uncomfortable for many patients.
Intra-oral scanners – which capture high-definition 3D digital images of the teeth and mouth – provide a more comprehensive screening experience. “X-rays are invaluable for viewing bone structures, but intra-oral scans reveal soft tissue details,” explained Dr Ng. “Using both tools allows dentists to create highly customised treatment plans that not only improve diagnostic accuracy but also enhance patient comfort and satisfaction.”
For people who are uncomfortable with dental X-rays, intra-oral scans offer an effective alternative. With no radiation exposure, the procedure is safe for children and pregnant women. They also support early detection of oral health issues, potentially lowering treatment costs and reducing the need for major surgical interventions.
PERSONALISED ORAL CARE
In line with its prevention-first philosophy, Q & M Dental Group has introduced intra-oral scanners across its clinics islandwide, elevating the screening experience for patients. According to Dr Ng, intra-oral scanners streamline the screening process, capturing precise images in just minutes. Patients can then review these images with their dentist immediately, paving the way for a discussion about their oral health and treatment options.
“The real-time feedback fosters a transparent and informed treatment journey,” noted Dr Ng. “Whether it’s a minor issue like a small cavity or something more complex like misaligned teeth, early detection enables the dentist to recommend appropriate solutions.”
The scanned images become part of each patient’s personalised dental records, providing a detailed view of their oral health and enhancing continuity and quality of care. Patients can also receive a personalised scan report, helping them better understand their oral health and if preferred, discuss potential treatment options with friends and family.
For those still hesitant to book a dental appointment, Dr Ng encourages scheduling a visit, underscoring how much dental care has advanced in technology and patient experience. “Recently, one of our dentists treated a patient who hadn’t been to the dentist in 10 years due to anxiety,” he recounted. “After her visit, she expressed wonder at how high-tech everything is, especially being able to see her teeth in colour through the scan.”
Reducing patient anxiety through painless, state-of-the-art screening is central to Q & M Dental Group’s mission of making dental visits as comfortable and seamless as possible, said Dr Ng. “By focusing on patient engagement, education and advanced technologies, we empower individuals to make informed choices and take control of their oral health for the long term,” he added.
Intra-oral dental screenings are available at all Q & M clinics. Be sure to ask your dentist about them during your regular six-monthly check-up.