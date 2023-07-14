Stargazing tours, farm stays and hot air balloon rides: Uncover the diverse charms of Sydney and New South Wales
From the sparkling harbour city of Sydney to postcard-perfect villages and rolling vineyards in the surrounding regions, unforgettable adventures for families await.
The vibrant capital city of Sydney offers a perfect blend of exciting activities for families, while maintaining that quintessential, laid-back Aussie vibe. Think morning swims in ocean pools such as Bondi Icebergs, educational afternoons in world-class attractions like Taronga Zoo Sydney and Australian Museum, and hours of fun on attractions and rides at the iconic Luna Park.
Venture further into the broader state of New South Wales (NSW) and take in stunning coastal landscapes on an epic road trip to the Southern Highlands, or get up close to adorable wildlife in dolphin capital Port Stephens. Along the way, there’ll be plenty of activities such as fruit picking and farm stays to delight the whole family.
Ready to embark on your Sydney and NSW adventure? Here are some ideas on how to tailor your itinerary to make the most of your trip.
CITY EXPLORATIONS: ZOO SLEEPOVERS AND THRILL RIDES GALORE
Start your day bright and early at Taronga Zoo Sydney, a beloved family destination known for its diverse range of wildlife and immersive animal experiences. Come face to face with Sumatran tigers or gawk at giraffes with the magnificent sails of Sydney Opera House in the background.
Make your visit extra special with an overnight stay at the zoo’s Wildlife Retreat and wake up to some of Australia’s most iconic creatures in your backyard.
Already been to the zoo? Then take a trip back to the prehistoric world at Australian Museum. Learn about dinosaurs that once roamed Australia and be awed by the world’s first anatomically correct model of a T-Rex, donated to the museum by National Geographic.
Those who enjoy adventures on the high seas can dive into the life aquatic at Australian National Maritime Museum. Explore interactive stations and board a decommissioned war submarine to learn more about its covert operations.
For the young and young at heart, Luna Park Sydney is the city’s oldest amusement park and boasts nostalgic charm and plenty of fun with its vintage-style attractions and rides.
A RETREAT FROM THE BUSTLING CITY: SCENIC WONDERS AND STARGAZING
The next day, escape into the Blue Mountains, a 90-minute drive from Sydney. The UNESCO World Heritage site has an abundance of walking trails and lookouts suitable for all fitness levels.
For a more leisurely way to soak up the views, Scenic World offers visitors a variety of immersive experiences to take in the stunning panorama of the national park’s most famous landmarks. Glide between clifftops in a glass-floor cable car on the Scenic Skyway or hop on board the Scenic Railway, which is the steepest glass-roofed passenger railway in the world, offering expansive views of the rainforest.
If you plan on staying overnight, take the opportunity to nurture the kids’ (or your) budding interest in astronomy and join a stargazing tour led by an astrophysicist. Pick up tips on identifying the stars and be enthralled by fascinating stories about celestial bodies like Saturn’s rings and the Orion Nebula.
Don’t forget to pencil in a visit to Jenolan Caves – one of the world’s most ancient cave systems – featuring soaring caverns and baroque formations of rock and crystal.
After a day spent exploring the depths of the earth and the reaches of space, retreat to the luxury of a farm-stay at Eden Equine, where the kids will be charmed by adorable alpacas, sheep and goats.
Before returning to Sydney, visit local orchards Bilpin Fruit Bowl to pick some strawberries, cherries and apricots (harvest season is between November and December) or gather peaches (available from December to February) and sunflowers at Pine Crest Orchard. Its sunflower fields bloom from February to April, making it the perfect endnote to your visit.
ADD SOME SOUTHERN CHARM: EPIC ROAD TRIPS AND A HIGHLAND RETREAT
After a rejuvenating getaway in the Blue Mountains, set your sights southward for an epic road trip on the Grand Pacific Drive. Just an hour away from Sydney, it boasts dramatic coastal landscapes unfolding for miles along the sweeping 665m-long Sea Cliff Bridge.
The Grand Pacific Drive starts from Royal National Park, Australia’s oldest national park, where you’ll find notable highlights such as Eagle Rock, an extraordinary overhanging rock formation that resembles an eagle’s beak.
Along the way, pop into Darkes Glenbernie Orchard for its fruit-picking experience from November to April – the season for nectarines and peaches begins mid-November, while apple season typically starts from late January till end-April.
Also deserving of a visit is Southern Highlands, 90 minutes out of Sydney and teeming with quaint villages set amid lush hills. In fall, the landscape’s autumnal foliage comes alive in shades of burnt orange, ochre and red, but the area’s postcard-perfect towns and manicured estates are beautiful year-round.
Come spring, from September to October, 75,000 tulips bloom to life in Corbett Gardens in Bowral for the Tulip Time Festival. Families can explore the region’s orchards, which offer a bounty of juicy stone fruits and other seasonal delights ripe for picking. Try Cedar Creek Orchards, where kids can enjoy a range of non-alcoholic ciders made from the orchard’s fruits.
Complete your bucolic retreat with a night at Red Leaf Farm, where guests can sleep in a 1920s train carriage restored to its full vintage charm but finished with modern comforts.
Reconnect with nature on this farm stay and let the little ones get acquainted with the friendly resident pigs, cows, sheep, horses, goats and more. The bushlands around the farm are also excellent for a spot of hiking, camping and mountain biking.
GET WILD: ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS IN PORT STEPHENS
Just two and a half hours away from Sydney, Port Stephens is known as NSW’s dolphin capital for a reason: A friendly pod of resident bottlenose dolphins can be glimpsed year-round from the shore. For a more intimate encounter, join a cruise trip departing from Nelson Bay and go snorkelling with the pod.
From May till November, more than 40,000 humpback and southern right whales make their way along Sydney’s coastline in their annual migration from Antarctica to the Pacific – and Port Stephens is right in the middle of the action. Hop on a whale-watching cruise to see these gentle giants up close.
On land, visit Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, where you’ll get to learn more about koalas in their natural habitat and catch a glimpse of veterinary staff carrying out examinations of koala patients.
You can also adopt a koala and contribute towards the sanctuary’s conservation and protection efforts. If you wish to bask among the marsupials longer, glamping accommodations are available.
Turn your sights to another extraordinary aspect of Port Stephens – its remarkable moving coastal sand dunes, which are of cultural significance to the Worimi Aboriginal people. Enjoy a languid camel ride with Oakfield Ranch, which goes over the mighty sand mountains and down to the water’s edge. You can also take the fast lane and zip across the dunes on a quad bike with Sand Dune Adventures.
When in Port Stephens, it’s also a must to check sandboarding off your bucket list. 4WD Tours offers sandboarding tours on the spectacular Stockton Sand Dunes, which can reach up to 50m high (approximately the height of a 10-storey building).
En route back from Port Stephens is Central Coast, with its stunning beaches and range of family-friendly activities. Take your pick from breakfast with alpacas at Iris Lodge Alpacas or horseback riding in Glenworth Valley.
Better yet, take the high road at Treetops, where kids can swing through giant gum trees and hear the kookaburras laugh as they traipse through an aerial obstacle course.
END ON A HIGH: HOT-AIR BALLOONS AND JUNIOR ‘WINE’ TASTINGS
Award-winning wines and restaurants aren’t the only things Hunter Valley has to offer.
Australia’s oldest wine-growing region is home to acclaimed restaurants, artisanal cheese and chocolate producers. Its stretches of rolling vineyards are best appreciated from the sky in a hot air balloon ride. Balloon Aloft’s scenic sunrise flights come with gourmet breakfast and champagne.
Travellers with children will appreciate Tulloch Wines with its Tulloch Junior tasting experience. While the grown-ups savour wine and chocolates, specially prepared non-alcoholic drinks are provided for the little ones to pair with delightful snacks.
Those who prefer exploring wine country on two wheels can rent bikes, pack a picnic lunch, and go off-road onto private vineyard trails and country lanes. A variety of bikes are available to suit all ages and skill levels, including mountain bikes, children’s bikes and those fitted with baby seats.
If you’re planning a year-end visit, don’t miss the Hunter Valley Christmas Lights Spectacular, with dazzling displays set on five hectares of gardens. Meanwhile, animal lovers should make a beeline for Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, where they can feed kangaroos and lorikeets, pat a wombat or cuddle up to a koala.
Spend the night at Starline Alpacas, an idyllic farm with family-friendly cottages where visitors can get to know and feed alpacas, which wander throughout the property. It’s a fine finish to your journey through the wonders of Sydney and New South Wales.
