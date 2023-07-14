Stargazing tours, farm stays and hot air balloon rides: Uncover the diverse charms of Sydney and New South Wales

The vibrant capital city of Sydney offers a perfect blend of exciting activities for families, while maintaining that quintessential, laid-back Aussie vibe. Think morning swims in ocean pools such as Bondi Icebergs, educational afternoons in world-class attractions like Taronga Zoo Sydney and Australian Museum, and hours of fun on attractions and rides at the iconic Luna Park.

Venture further into the broader state of New South Wales (NSW) and take in stunning coastal landscapes on an epic road trip to the Southern Highlands, or get up close to adorable wildlife in dolphin capital Port Stephens. Along the way, there’ll be plenty of activities such as fruit picking and farm stays to delight the whole family.

What’s more, getting to Sydney and exploring the wonders of NSW is easier than ever, with Singapore Airlines operating 28 direct flights to Sydney, with fares starting at S$1,008.

Ready to embark on your Sydney and NSW adventure? Here are some ideas on how to tailor your itinerary to make the most of your trip.

CITY EXPLORATIONS: ZOO SLEEPOVERS AND THRILL RIDES GALORE