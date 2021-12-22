Start early to keep pigmentation at bay

Said Lawrence: “I like Shakura’s customised approach because it helps to target individual concerns using different treatment programmes, and I feel the results are visible after just one session.”

Ya Hui added: “Whether it’s pigmentation or dull skin, Shakura’s formulas are gentle and there are visible results without the need for invasive methods.”

UNDERSTANDING PIGMENTATION TYPES

Once pigmentation appears, it may worsen over time, making it tougher to get rid of.

More people are realising this. These include women who are increasingly aware of new beauty standards like Korean “glass skin” and who embrace a natural, bare, minimal make-up look, mothers who seek treatment for hormonal-related pigmentation issues like melasma, as well as men. Younger people who may not have developed any pigmentation are also increasingly aware of the need to take early action in getting treatment.

Said Shakura’s skin specialist Annabelle Peh: “Pigmentation begins to form under the surface of your skin long before appearing. Prevention care is essential for younger women if they want to avoid excessive and stubborn pigmentation, in addition to an aging complexion.”

Taking early action is critical for treating pigmentation before it worsens by darkening or increasing in size. The approach has to be customised as well.

At Shakura, its treatment programme begins with a one-on-one consultation that includes a detailed skin analysis to better understand your skin’s needs as well as determine the cause of pigmentation for optimal results.

Factors that affect the treatment approach include the type of pigmentation, which can range from freckles to age spots and melasma; the skin type that runs the gamut from dry to sensitive; and the customer profile, which depends on age, lifestyle and genetics. Some patients may have more than one pigmentation concern like melasma or freckles from sun exposure while others may have existing skin concerns such as acne, aging skin, clogged pores and dull skin. All of these can also change the treatment programme.

“Understanding your pigmentation type is the key to effective treatment,” explained Ms Peh.

For example, melasma is caused mainly by hormonal changes and worsens with sun exposure. Often called the “mask of pregnancy”, this pigmentation type may affect women post-pregnancy and tends to worsen with age. Most women with melasma also experience dull-looking skin, which can be resolved by incorporating brightening products into the treatment programme.

Sun damage can also cause fine lines to appear, and this requires the use of anti-aging products. Freckles are caused by sun exposure and genetics. As sun damage may cause the skin to be dry, Shakura recommends the use of gentle and hydrating skincare to restore the skin’s moisture.

Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation refers to dark spots that usually follow after trauma to the skin. Those with acne-prone skin may experience such pigmentation. According to Shakura, oil-control products that help to regulate sebum production and unclog pores may be used alongside pigmentation care products in these cases.