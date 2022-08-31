Strap in for an exciting line-up at Grand Prix Season Singapore
Mark your calendar and be part of these interactive, cultural and entertainment outings.
There’s a palpable sense of excitement as the Lion City gears up for the return of Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) from Sep 23 to Oct 2.
Aside from the high-octane happenings at Marina Bay Street Circuit, four precincts have been ear-marked to host a raft of activities designed to thrill both tourists and locals. From streetside activations to vibrant performances and outdoor parties, here’s what you can look forward to this race season.
PLAY, SHOP AND WATCH AT ORCHARD ROAD
The GPSS hospitality lounge located at SCAPE serves as the area’s primary touchpoint with its media office and visitor information centre. Come dusk, local comedians and deejays turn the beat up with live performances and music sets at the lounge.
If you’re feeling footloose, hop on down to Youth Park at Somerset and catch the Danz Collective: GPSS Edition show – a spirited act put together by dance groups and schools in Singapore. Polish up your footwork at free workshops, dance battles, beginner dance classes and ticketed masterclasses held at the park. Here, you’ll also find the Speed Lab Performance Village, where fitness instructors offer free stretching and strength training sessions. Before moving on to the next attraction, take a selfie with the specially commissioned gigantic Bored Ape installation by renowned Web3 expert Champ Medici.
As you stroll along the tree-lined boulevards of Orchard Road, look out for the life-sized LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car on display at its first Southeast Asian stop. Be sure to also visit Heineken Silver ‘Smooooth’ Pit Stop, an air-conditioned pop-up where you can take part in challenges to win prizes such as the new Heineken Silver lager and Grab vouchers.
If you’re in the mood for locally designed race-themed merchandise, look no further than integrated retail and incubation space Design Orchard. Other highlights nearby include a sustainability awareness display in the form of a giant figurine, auto-themed pit shops, a lifestyle bazaar and a Grand Prix-themed wall art competition zone.
LET YOUR HAIR DOWN AT SENTOSA
Head down to Sentosa during GPSS and participate in an array of activities brimming with race-week feels.
Groove to the tempo of live entertainment at beach bars, a cocktail in one hand and light bites in the other. Or stop by Central Beach Bazaar to feast on gastronomical delights, enjoy a carnival ride or immerse in cinematic magic at a race-inspired film screening. Adrenaline junkies can look forward to the Singapore Motorcross beach racing event and work on improving their lap times in racing simulators at Siloso Beach Street.
HERITAGE IMMERSION AT KAMPONG GELAM
Kampong Gelam sits at the crossroads of long-standing traditions and avant-garde street art that lines the walls of its quaint shophouses.
During GPSS, fans of the art movement can expect demonstrations by international and local artists on hoardings. Additionally, the precinct brings street art to life through a variety of platforms, including workshops by multidisciplinary artist Idris Johor, who pioneered the Instagram-worthy wall murals at Haji Lane.
Munch on delectable fusion offerings from food trucks while cheering on your favourite participants at the all-style street dance battles as well as the freestyle BMX bike challenges.
As the sun goes down, make your way to the central stage for live sets by deejays and local artistes. Level up your racing experience at the roving F1 truck by being at the helm of an e-racing simulator.
CLARKE QUAY: THE ENTERTAINMENT MECCA
An outdoor clubbing experience takes the spotlight at Clarke Quay’s Fountain Square, headlined by local deejays and performers such as Kumar, Riley and Alemay Fernandez. Be enthralled by the grace and skill of acrobats on silk bands, hoops and hammocks at this outdoor spectacle. Don your clubbing best and get set to party from dusk to dawn at themed nights such as Revisit Retro and Girls’ Night Out.
Clarke Quay will also host True Fitness Live! – an all-in-one event featuring a workout, concert and party. Make time to support up-and-coming as well as trending acts from around the region at Music Matters Live. Last but certainly not least, secure front-row seats at the Singapore Designers Fashion Showcase held on Sep 24 at 8pm, an extravaganza put together by stylist and choreographer Daniel Boey celebrating local designers and their creations.
Beyond the night race and its star-studded acts, go full throttle at these city-wide escapades to max out your GPSS encounter.
Start planning your Grand Prix Season Singapore adventure today.