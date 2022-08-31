Strap in for an exciting line-up at Grand Prix Season Singapore

The GPSS hospitality lounge located at SCAPE serves as the area’s primary touchpoint with its media office and visitor information centre. Come dusk, local comedians and deejays turn the beat up with live performances and music sets at the lounge.

If you’re feeling footloose, hop on down to Youth Park at Somerset and catch the Danz Collective: GPSS Edition show – a spirited act put together by dance groups and schools in Singapore. Polish up your footwork at free workshops, dance battles, beginner dance classes and ticketed masterclasses held at the park. Here, you’ll also find the Speed Lab Performance Village, where fitness instructors offer free stretching and strength training sessions. Before moving on to the next attraction, take a selfie with the specially commissioned gigantic Bored Ape installation by renowned Web3 expert Champ Medici.

As you stroll along the tree-lined boulevards of Orchard Road, look out for the life-sized LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car on display at its first Southeast Asian stop. Be sure to also visit Heineken Silver ‘Smooooth’ Pit Stop, an air-conditioned pop-up where you can take part in challenges to win prizes such as the new Heineken Silver lager and Grab vouchers.

If you’re in the mood for locally designed race-themed merchandise, look no further than integrated retail and incubation space Design Orchard. Other highlights nearby include a sustainability awareness display in the form of a giant figurine, auto-themed pit shops, a lifestyle bazaar and a Grand Prix-themed wall art competition zone.

LET YOUR HAIR DOWN AT SENTOSA