A suite holiday: Your palatial invite awaits on the open waters

A rewarding vacation means distinct things to different travellers. For some, a million-dollar view is non-negotiable; for others, it’s about taking their senses on a journey of global cuisines. And while many travellers love an exciting itinerary, hopping from adventure trails to live entertainment venues, there will be those who want nothing more than retreating to a comfortable room and dipping in a private pool to soak in the sun.

Promising all this and more is The Palace on Resorts World Cruises’ Genting Dream – an all-suite ship-within-ship enclave that is also reportedly the largest luxury club on a cruise liner. An unforgettable holiday unfolds here with personalised service and stylish amenities, along with the indulgent ease that helps one settle into the holiday mood.

ARRIVING LIKE A VIP

The best journeys start with a warm arrival. The Palace members are treated like royalty even before boarding the Genting Dream, with a VIP lounge awaiting them at the cruise terminal for a relaxing check-in.

Sit back and skip the lines as a butler takes care of all your check-in requirements. Your priority access includes expedited luggage processing and fast-track security clearance.