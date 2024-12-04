Suntec City brings you POP BEAN premiums and shopping rewards this Christmas

Forget the usual blind-box surprises – the beloved POP BEAN characters are on full display here at Suntec City. Alongside fun activities and photo-worthy stations, shoppers can visit the Level 3 redemption booth (Atrium 1 and 2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot) to snag POP BEAN premiums with each purchase, while stocks last.

From Nov 20, Suntec+ members who spend at least S$70 in a single receipt can redeem a foldable umbrella or foldable duffle bag (S$9.90 each), both adorned with charming POP BEAN characters, along with a POP BEAN two-piece wrapper and sticker set.



Come Dec 4, more premiums will join the lineup, including a handheld fan (S$12.90), a trendy puffy bag featuring POP BEAN’s LABUBU and a pink DIMOO Wish Deer bag charm (S$29.90), which is exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia.

Suntec City is also spreading holiday cheer with extra rewards. Spend a minimum of S$130 in a single receipt to receive a S$10 Suntec City e-voucher. Or, spend S$180 with a Citi Mastercard to enjoy a S$15 Suntec City e-voucher.

Early shoppers get special benefits: From now till Dec 15, receive an additional S$5 Suntec City e-voucher with a S$130 spend at participating stores – perfect for holiday shopping. Browse LEGO sets at LEGO Certified Store (Bricks World), grab gadgets at Challenger or Harvey Norman, or pick up treats like Godiva chocolates, LUSH bath products and bottles from Wine Connection. To make the most of your experience, download the Suntec+ app to unlock deals from the mall’s shops.

A POPPING FESTIVE ATMOSPHERE