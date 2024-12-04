Suntec City brings you POP BEAN premiums and shopping rewards this Christmas
Spark holiday cheer with festive perks and adorable collectibles, including the pink DIMOO Wish Deer bag charm, exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia.
First, they captured hearts; now, they’re here to light up your holiday season. Suntec City’s Pop Into Christmas Joy event invites you to a festive experience like no other, with POP BEAN’s quirky characters adding a dash of magic.
From now till Dec 25, Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 and 2) and Suntec Plaza will become a merry wonderland for all ages. Adorable POP BEAN characters – chibi (miniature) versions of POP MART’s fan favourites – will be on hand to spread yuletide cheer and pose for memorable photos, including a pink DIMOO Wish Deer inflatable. Pick up POP BEAN premiums and retail exclusives, enjoy a bouncy inflatable playground, and soak in the holiday magic with snowfall shows and busking performances.
EXCLUSIVE PERKS AND REWARDS
Forget the usual blind-box surprises – the beloved POP BEAN characters are on full display here at Suntec City. Alongside fun activities and photo-worthy stations, shoppers can visit the Level 3 redemption booth (Atrium 1 and 2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot) to snag POP BEAN premiums with each purchase, while stocks last.
From Nov 20, Suntec+ members who spend at least S$70 in a single receipt can redeem a foldable umbrella or foldable duffle bag (S$9.90 each), both adorned with charming POP BEAN characters, along with a POP BEAN two-piece wrapper and sticker set.
Come Dec 4, more premiums will join the lineup, including a handheld fan (S$12.90), a trendy puffy bag featuring POP BEAN’s LABUBU and a pink DIMOO Wish Deer bag charm (S$29.90), which is exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia.
Suntec City is also spreading holiday cheer with extra rewards. Spend a minimum of S$130 in a single receipt to receive a S$10 Suntec City e-voucher. Or, spend S$180 with a Citi Mastercard to enjoy a S$15 Suntec City e-voucher.
Early shoppers get special benefits: From now till Dec 15, receive an additional S$5 Suntec City e-voucher with a S$130 spend at participating stores – perfect for holiday shopping. Browse LEGO sets at LEGO Certified Store (Bricks World), grab gadgets at Challenger or Harvey Norman, or pick up treats like Godiva chocolates, LUSH bath products and bottles from Wine Connection. To make the most of your experience, download the Suntec+ app to unlock deals from the mall’s shops.
A POPPING FESTIVE ATMOSPHERE
At Suntec City, shoppers will find themselves immersed in the holiday atmosphere, complete with jubilant decorations and larger-than-life inflatables. The centrepiece is the 6m-tall pink DIMOO Wish Deer inflatable, set amid a charming festive village at Suntec Plaza. Complementing the scene is a majestic 13m-tall Christmas tree, offering a stunning backdrop for eye-catching photos.
At Suntec City Atrium, visit the POP BEAN pop-up store to shop the 2024 Christmas-edition collectibles, including the 13-design series featuring 10 characters. Fan-favourite characters like MOLLY, SKULLPANDA and the cheeky LABUBU will also make special appearances across the mall for photo ops for fans of all ages.
For an added dose of excitement, head to Suntec City’s Bounce Bonanza, a thrill-filled mega inflatable playground designed for families with children aged four to 12. Kids can try the 5m-tall inflatable slides, tackle the 7m-wide obstacle course and step into the spectacular snow globe inflatable, complete with a gingerbread house-inspired setting and swirling balls. The inflatable ball pit with mini slide and obstacle course is also guaranteed to fill their day with delight.
Unleash your creativity at a workshop where you can design a custom phone strap featuring the pink DIMOO Wish Deer. As you explore the festivities, let the enchanting sounds of live performances by talented buskers like Karyn, Sheng Li, Jeff and the Music Heart Band set the perfect holiday tone. Experience the magic of free snowfall shows with delicate snowflakes drifting through the air, and indulge in complimentary ice cream for a frosty treat.
You can also embrace the spirit of giving by making a donation at The Salvation Army Kettling Station at the Promenade MRT entrance, or by having your presents professionally wrapped with a minimum donation of S$1 at the Love for a Dollar charity gift wrapping booth, located near the Level 2 customer service counter at Atrium (Convention Centre).
Celebrate the season with exclusive POP BEAN premiums and bonus e-vouchers when you shop at Suntec City from Nov 20 to Dec 25.