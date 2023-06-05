Taking street art to a new level, and into the future

Toby Tan, the street artist known by his moniker Tobyato, may not be a household name, but his vibrant works have undoubtedly caught the attention of many.

With a portfolio spanning larger-than-life murals and street art installations scattered across Singapore, his bold and colourful designs draw inspiration from diverse sources, including pop culture and traditional motifs.

Aside from working with local organisations to create street art and products that showcase the city’s unique character and culture, Tan has played a pivotal role in shaping Singapore’s street art scene and raising awareness of the importance of public art and its potential to spark dialogue and inspire change.