TANGS The Christmas Store: Gifting and giving back

While we may not have glistening silver snowscapes here, we can still celebrate the year-end festivities in a uniquely Singaporean way – and TANGS The Christmas Store would like to show you how.

As a homegrown enterprise, the department store understands the difficulties faced by local businesses amid choppy waters in the retail scene. In the spirit of its long-standing commitment in supporting homegrown brands, TANGS The Christmas Store has come up with a showcase featuring Singapore-inspired wares. Bringing to the fore partnerships with 65 local businesses, these ‘made by Singaporeans, for Singaporeans’ creations make meaningful Christmas gifts, in a season where we are reminded to treasure all that is near and dear.

In another highlight, TANGS The Christmas Store has teamed up with social enterprise The Art Faculty in the design of its facade banner, which features a celebration of Christmas in the garden city with its rich native flora and fauna. An interplay of lush wildlife and festive trimmings, the shining facade is a fitting tribute to wrapping up the year on a joyful note.

THE CHRISTMAS SHOP