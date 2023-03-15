The TCM approach: Uncovering the causes of hair and scalp troubles

Those who have experienced premature hair loss, limp locks and scalp issues know how having a bad hair day goes beyond one’s physical appearance. Studies have shown that hair-related woes can impact a person’s self-esteem, confidence and overall mental health. Even celebrities are not immune.

Beijing 101’s ambassador Xu Bin started having an oily scalp about three years ago and decided to seek professional help before the problem worsened. The actor was concerned that his hectic lifestyle and scalp issues would lead to premature hair loss.

Xu Bin’s worries are not uncommon. According to Ms Jenny Sun, the brand’s senior branch manager, hair loss – along with itchy, oily scalp and dandruff issues – are among the top concerns of Beijing 101’s clients.

Contrary to common belief that hair- and scalp-related concerns plague only older adults, Ms Sun – who has had 18 years of experience at the haircare chain – shared that these issues can manifest as early as in the mid-20s.

WHAT’S TROUBLING YOUR TRESSES, FROM A TCM PERSPECTIVE