Thinning hair or normal shedding? What to look for and what may help

Hair care habits can also make a difference. Infrequent washing can allow oil, sweat, dead skin and product residue to build up, which may irritate the scalp. Use gentle, pH-balanced shampoos and lukewarm water, as very hot water can make hair more brittle and prone to breakage.

Avoid tight hairstyles that pull on the scalp. Limit heat styling, including blow-drying on the hottest setting. If outdoors for long stretches, a hat can help protect the scalp.

WHERE MINOXIDIL FITS IN

There are many hair loss treatments on the market, including serums and shampoos, and such options are relatively low-cost.



Clinical Assistant Professor Koh Wei Liang, senior consultant in the Department of Dermatology at Changi General Hospital, said many people with hair loss tend to explore over-the-counter serums and shampoos. However, he added that “some of these products lack substantial clinical evidence supporting their effectiveness”.

On the other hand, he said, topical minoxidil is an over-the-counter medication approved by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for hair loss.

Minoxidil is the active ingredient in products such as Regaine, which is marketed as Rogaine in the US. According to the brand, it has been available for more than 35 years* with proven results and used by more than 47,000 individuals^.

Asst Prof Koh said topical minoxidil works by acting on hair follicles and the hair growth cycle.

Clinical studies suggest topical minoxidil can improve regrowth for some people, although results vary. Randomised controlled trials have reported improvements in hair growth and density after four to 12 months, compared to placebos. Some studies have also reported visible improvements from about two months.

Asst Prof Koh said that most people tolerate minoxidil well. “However, some possible side effects include scalp irritation or dermatitis,” he said. “Some people may also see a temporary increase in hair shedding during the first one to two months of use, due to growing hairs pushing out the dormant resting hairs.”