The ties that Bynd: How Winnie Chan built a household brand by mastering reinvention

While the idea for reBynd was sparked by Bynd Artisan's endeavours to reduce its environmental impact, such efforts are also very much at the forefront of the car industry, where reinvention has become essential to achieving sustainable mobility.

Sustainability and reinvention are concepts that Chan can identify with after spending time behind the wheel of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, a pure electric vehicle manufactured in Singapore.

“The IONIQ 5 was easy to handle and enjoyable to drive. It was very smooth and quiet. I got a lot of stares when I was driving it,” she laughed. While the car’s striking exterior does attract attention, its interior is no less remarkable.

The cabin features eco-friendly materials like eco-processed leather, which is treated with plant-based extracts instead of oil derived from animal products, and polyurethane bio paint, which is made of oils extracted from rape flowers and corn.

It also uses 100 per cent recyclable paperette, an eco-friendly material made from high-density polyethylene, which has the same lightness and texture as traditional Korean hanji paper, known for being durable and soft to the touch.

In addition, various components of the car are made from recycled plastics such as PET bottles and bio-based materials. These reduce the car's environmental impact and create a comfortable interior that is free from harmful chemicals and pollutants.

A CALMING SENSE OF SPACE