The ties that Bynd: How Winnie Chan built a household brand by mastering reinvention
The entrepreneur built on the heritage of her family's bookbinding business to appeal to modern consumers in a digital age.
Winnie Chan is a master of reinvention. After spending the first 22 years of her working life in her grandfather's bookbinding business, she built on that heritage and launched Bynd Artisan, a brand that specialises in crafting personalised leather and paper goods.
As the CEO, Chan pivoted from the concept of specialising in production and wholesale manufacturing to building a retail brand that emphasises craftsmanship and responsible manufacturing practices.
The success of Bynd Artisan is an example of how organisations can stay relevant and respond to changing market trends and consumer needs through reinvention.
At Bynd Artisan, Chan encouraged elderly craftsmen who have spent decades working in the production room of the original company’s bookbinding factory to embrace customer-facing roles. Their presence in the store has helped customers form a connection with the products, she said.
BLENDING TRADITION AND TECHNOLOGY
While Chan embraces change, she also values her family’s heritage, which is evident in the Bynd Artisan logo, which features three open books.
“We used books because my grandfather was Singapore's oldest bookbinder; open because that’s our culture; and three books because I am from the third generation,” shared Chan.
“I started Bynd Artisan with my husband James because we wanted to remain relevant in a digital age,” she added. “While some may view our industry as a sunset one, we want people to know that you don't necessarily need to be in technology in order to succeed, even in a digital age,” she said.
The couple skillfully blended the traditional with the modern, showcasing their handcrafted paper and leather goods at brick-and-mortar stores that offered a distinctive retail experience. Additionally, they harnessed the power of digital marketing and logistics tools to extend the reach of their products to a global audience. In doing so, they redefined the boundaries of what a traditional business could achieve.
“Digital channels have enabled us to expand our reach and gain access to a wider audience. We now ship to 30 countries worldwide through our online store and bespoke corporate orders,” said Chan.
SUSTAINABILITY NEVER GETS OLD
Chan is a firm believer in sustainability, launching a brand called reBynd last year that uses recycled materials in their paper and leather products. The company collaborates with eco-conscious suppliers from countries such as Australia, Germany, Italy and Japan to produce high-quality, low-impact products and donates one per cent of its revenue to various sustainability causes.
“The ‘re’ in ‘reBynd’ represents our company’s commitment to repurpose, reimagine, recycle and renew. It starts from the design point of view – where does this item go? Can it be upcycled or refurbished? Can the packaging be reused?” Chan said.
The circular economy influences how each product is designed and manufactured. For instance, the firm’s calf leather offcuts are either turned into recycled leather or repurposed.
Chan’s drive for sustainability is not just good business sense, but also a personal mission. “This is our planet. This is the world we live in,” she said. “I care about the world that my grandson lives in.”
REINVENTING THE WHEEL, SUSTAINABLY
While the idea for reBynd was sparked by Bynd Artisan's endeavours to reduce its environmental impact, such efforts are also very much at the forefront of the car industry, where reinvention has become essential to achieving sustainable mobility.
Sustainability and reinvention are concepts that Chan can identify with after spending time behind the wheel of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, a pure electric vehicle manufactured in Singapore.
“The IONIQ 5 was easy to handle and enjoyable to drive. It was very smooth and quiet. I got a lot of stares when I was driving it,” she laughed. While the car’s striking exterior does attract attention, its interior is no less remarkable.
The cabin features eco-friendly materials like eco-processed leather, which is treated with plant-based extracts instead of oil derived from animal products, and polyurethane bio paint, which is made of oils extracted from rape flowers and corn.
It also uses 100 per cent recyclable paperette, an eco-friendly material made from high-density polyethylene, which has the same lightness and texture as traditional Korean hanji paper, known for being durable and soft to the touch.
In addition, various components of the car are made from recycled plastics such as PET bottles and bio-based materials. These reduce the car's environmental impact and create a comfortable interior that is free from harmful chemicals and pollutants.
A CALMING SENSE OF SPACE
Like many pure electric vehicles, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 maximises cabin space thanks to its compact drive components. The car’s movable centre console offers ample storage space and can slide forward and backward along its flat floor. This provides easy access for both the driver and front-seat passenger and maximises the flexibility of the car’s spacious cabin.
The front seats have been designed to help occupants relax by reclining to an optimum angle. They have leg extensions that help support the entire body, creating the sensation of weightlessness at the touch of a button. “It’s a comfortable car,” Chan noted. “You can really have a good rest.”
The opportunity to refresh oneself between meetings is a luxury that entrepreneurs and anyone else can appreciate. For Chan, the IONIQ 5’s features offer an appealing respite, especially when she is seeking to relax, refocus and then reinvent.
