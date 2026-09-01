Time for summer: Tudor brings colour and character to the wrist

Summer is about more than warmer days. Sunshine brings out the colours in the landscape, blue skies appear brighter and longer days mean more time outdoors.

That summer mood extends to the way we dress, with lighter fabrics and more vibrant hues. A watch offers an understated way to introduce colour and character without overhauling an entire wardrobe.

Tudor’s Black Bay 54, Royal and Ranger families explore colour, proportion and finishing in different ways while retaining elements drawn from the watchmaker’s heritage. From the blue of a seaside escape to an expressive city palette and the warm tones of the desert, each collection offers a fresh take on the season.

A DASH OF ENDLESS SUMMER