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Time for summer: Tudor brings colour and character to the wrist
Coastal blues and desert-inspired tones give the Black Bay 54, Tudor Royal and Tudor Ranger collections a fresh perspective.
Summer is about more than warmer days. Sunshine brings out the colours in the landscape, blue skies appear brighter and longer days mean more time outdoors.
That summer mood extends to the way we dress, with lighter fabrics and more vibrant hues. A watch offers an understated way to introduce colour and character without overhauling an entire wardrobe.
Tudor’s Black Bay 54, Royal and Ranger families explore colour, proportion and finishing in different ways while retaining elements drawn from the watchmaker’s heritage. From the blue of a seaside escape to an expressive city palette and the warm tones of the desert, each collection offers a fresh take on the season.
A DASH OF ENDLESS SUMMER
The Black Bay 54 Blue is a natural starting point for Tudor’s summer story. Rooted in the watchmaker’s dive-watch history, its 37mm case provides a canvas for a more playful interpretation of the season.
A deep, sapphire-coloured dial and matching aluminum bezel add a richer note to the compact silhouette. The sunray-brushed dial shifts with the light, lending depth to the blue.
The Black Bay 54 Lagoon Blue takes the colour in a brighter direction. Its sand-textured dial evokes sunlight over azure water and white sand, giving the historically inspired watch a lighter, more relaxed character. White Snowflake hands – a hallmark of Tudor dive watches since 1969 – stand out against the dial.
That interplay of texture and light continues with the mirror-polished steel bezel and five-link stainless-steel bracelet, where polished centre links contrast with satin-finished surfaces.
POLISH WITH PERSONALITY
From shimmering waters to gleaming skyscrapers, summer finds a different tempo in the city. While the season may invite more relaxed dressing, daily life still moves between work, appointments and social plans.
The Tudor Royal is designed with that versatility in mind. Its sport-chic character sits between sleek and relaxed, refined enough for work without feeling overly formal.
For summer, the focus falls on the 30mm and 36mm Tudor Royal models with light blue dials. The cooler shade brings the blue palette from the coast to the city, while the redesigned, sharply cut notched bezel gives both models a more defined profile.
A significant update comes with Tudor’s manufacture calibres across the Royal line – high-performance mechanical movements certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute. The 36mm manufacture calibre offers a 70-hour power reserve while the 30mm MT5201 offers 50 hours.
Both sizes retain Tudor Royal’s defining integrated bracelet, creating a continuous silhouette from bracelet to case. Satin-brushed and polished surfaces add contrast across the metal.
Together, these details bring a lighter seasonal mood to an everyday city watch, showing that the spirit of summer can be found close to home, too.
A FREE-SPIRITED COMPANION
For those drawn beyond the city, summer can also be an invitation to venture further afield. The Tudor Ranger takes its colour cues from wilder terrain, while its pedigree traces back to the Oyster Prince watches worn by members of the British North Greenland Expedition in the 1950s.
Today, the Tudor Ranger’s 36mm case comes in fully brushed stainless steel, retaining the collection’s matt, utilitarian character. Its new matt dune white dial draws inspiration from Tudor’s association with the Dakar Rally, which crosses the vast desert landscapes of Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter. The warm, sand-inspired shade gives the watch a different character without straying far from its roots.
Legibility remains central to the Tudor Ranger. Against the grained matt surface of the dune white and classic black dials, contrasting painted hour markers are paired with Grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova for visibility in low light. The satin-brushed bracelet extends the case’s matt aesthetic across the watch.
Just as summer can cast a new light on familiar landscapes or inspire a change in the way we dress, Tudor shows how purposeful changes in colour, scale or finish can give an established design a different character.
Discover the Tudor Summer collection at the Tudor boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands by Sincere Watch or on the Sincere Watch website.