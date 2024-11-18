Timeless design, endless possibilities: How King Living sofas evolve with you

When Ms Marjhan Kausar welcomed her second child, she turned to King Living to refresh a key part of her home – the Jasper Sofa she has loved since 2017.

While the sofa was still in great shape, she wanted a new look and colour that would better suit her growing family’s evolving needs. Rather than replacing it, she chose the King Care re-covering service to give her sofa a fresh update, keeping the piece she cherished while ensuring it felt brand new.

BUILT TO LAST, DESIGNED TO EVOLVE

King Living sofas are not just built to last; they are designed to grow with you. This blend of longevity and adaptability defines what the Australian lifestyle brand calls the “King difference”.

Backed by a 25-year guarantee, every piece is crafted with meticulous attention to quality, featuring an engineered steel frame and the brand’s signature Postureflex seating system, ensuring long-term durability. The advanced memory foam in each sofa retains its shape over years of use, providing both comfort and a lasting aesthetic appeal.

What’s more, King Living integrates sustainability into its process by using responsibly sourced, recyclable materials that not only extend the life of the sofa but also minimise environmental impact.

But what truly sets King Living apart is its ability to adapt to your changing lifestyle. The designs feature timeless silhouettes that remain stylish for years, and with options for re-covering, refreshing your sofa is both easy and eco-friendly.

GIVING OLD FURNITURE A NEW LEASE OF LIFE

Since the 1970s, King Living has offered removable covers, allowing customers to update their sofas with new fabric or leather options without having to replace the entire piece. This thoughtful feature keeps furniture out of landfills while offering a cost-effective solution for those wanting a fresh look.