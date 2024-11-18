Timeless design, endless possibilities: How King Living sofas evolve with you
From modular designs to re-covering services, discover how King Living helps customers refresh and adapt their living spaces for life’s changing needs.
When Ms Marjhan Kausar welcomed her second child, she turned to King Living to refresh a key part of her home – the Jasper Sofa she has loved since 2017.
While the sofa was still in great shape, she wanted a new look and colour that would better suit her growing family’s evolving needs. Rather than replacing it, she chose the King Care re-covering service to give her sofa a fresh update, keeping the piece she cherished while ensuring it felt brand new.
BUILT TO LAST, DESIGNED TO EVOLVE
King Living sofas are not just built to last; they are designed to grow with you. This blend of longevity and adaptability defines what the Australian lifestyle brand calls the “King difference”.
Backed by a 25-year guarantee, every piece is crafted with meticulous attention to quality, featuring an engineered steel frame and the brand’s signature Postureflex seating system, ensuring long-term durability. The advanced memory foam in each sofa retains its shape over years of use, providing both comfort and a lasting aesthetic appeal.
What’s more, King Living integrates sustainability into its process by using responsibly sourced, recyclable materials that not only extend the life of the sofa but also minimise environmental impact.
But what truly sets King Living apart is its ability to adapt to your changing lifestyle. The designs feature timeless silhouettes that remain stylish for years, and with options for re-covering, refreshing your sofa is both easy and eco-friendly.
GIVING OLD FURNITURE A NEW LEASE OF LIFE
Since the 1970s, King Living has offered removable covers, allowing customers to update their sofas with new fabric or leather options without having to replace the entire piece. This thoughtful feature keeps furniture out of landfills while offering a cost-effective solution for those wanting a fresh look.
If a King Living sofa experiences any wear and tear, the King Care team is on hand to help, offering a raft of professional cleaning, re-covering and refurbishing services in the comfort of the customer’s home.
“The fact that you get to keep your sofa and change its look is such a win-win scenario,” said Ms Kausar, who added that the re-covering process for her Jasper Sofa was seamless.
King Care’s services aren’t limited to recent purchases. King Care also helps restore older pieces, including a recent project that involved refurbishing a sofa that was bought in 1982. The sofa, named the 1980 Award Sofa, was brought to the brand’s Sydney headquarters, where veteran craftspeople carefully restored it to pristine condition – adding foam to recreate the sofa’s original support and reinforcing the covers with double stitching for extra durability.
Said founder David King: “The re-covering of the 1980 Award Sofa showcases how well-designed furniture can truly last for generations.”
A SOFA THAT EVOLVES WITH YOUR LIFESTYLE NEEDS
As families grow and lifestyles change, King Living’s modular system offers flexibility. A modular sofa can be easily adapted, with customers having the ability to add and remove modules to change the seating capacity.
Seat heights can be adjusted, as can the angle of backs and armrests. Tool-free components enable arms, back shelves, tables and accessories to be moved around without fuss. All these elements can be arranged into various configurations to suit any space, from compact apartments to large, open-plan living areas. This also means individual components can be more easily repaired or upgraded, ensuring a sustainable, long-term investment.
The Jasper Sofa, for example, can be customised with premium timber veneer shelves and an array of smart accessories, including a wireless charging table, LED reading light and SONOS speaker bracket. You can also add a matching media console that fits seamlessly into the centre of the sofa, enhancing both style and functionality.
For Ms Kausar, she took the opportunity during the re-covering process to swap the wood panels of her sofa with soft arms. With young children at home, she wanted to remove any sharp edges and create a safer space for them to play.
This modular system has been a long-time favourite of Ms Leana Doray, who bought her first King Living sofa while studying in Sydney. When she and her husband bought a two-bedroom condominium in the Orchard area in 2020, she chose the Jasper Sofa. After relocating to a walk-up apartment this year, she once again turned to King Living, this time opting for the 1977 Sofa. Its soft curves and contours create an inviting, relaxed atmosphere – perfect for their new space.
The 1977 Sofa is designed with individual modules that can be effortlessly reconfigured to suit Ms Doray’s needs. The chaise can be moved from left to right with ease, and removable armrests can be added for extra support.
“I love that I can adjust my sofa as my styling needs evolve,” said Ms Doray. “It’s such a versatile piece.”
As the heart of the living room, a sofa holds countless memories. With King Living, you’re investing in more than just a piece of furniture – you’re choosing a design that evolves with you, standing the test of time both in style and durability.
Discover King Living’s latest range of Australian designs at its Alexandra showroom at 2 Leng Kee Road, #01- 02/03 Thye Hong Centre; and its Kallang showroom at 22 Kallang Avenue, #01-00 Hong Aik Building. For more information, visit kingliving.com.sg.