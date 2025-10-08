Timeless by design: The enduring allure of Tudor Royal

Beyond timekeeping, skilled watchmaking is about capturing meaningful moments and crafting companions for life’s journey. This approach guides Tudor’s Timeless Selection, a curated range of watches known for its robustness, precision and style. At the centre of this collection is Tudor Royal.



The heritage of Tudor Royal traces back to the 1950s, when “Royal” first appeared in the Swiss manufacture’s lexicon to mark its fine-quality timepieces. The line reflects Hans Wilsdorf’s vision when he established the brand in 1926: to make technically excellent watches more accessible. More than 70 years later, Tudor Royal continues to drive that mission with well-made watches, built to last and comfortable to wear.



FOR EVERY WRIST AND EVERY TASTE

Tudor Royal’s design language is distinct yet versatile. Its characteristic notched bezel with alternating polished surfaces and cut grooves lends the watch instant identity, while refined dial treatments strike a balance between understatement and sophistication. Completing the silhouette, the integrated five-link bracelet – with its interplay of satin-brushed and polished surfaces – forms a seamless line from case to clasp.