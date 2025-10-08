brand studio Advertorial
Timeless by design: The enduring allure of Tudor Royal
At the heart of the Swiss watchmaker’s Timeless Selection lies a timepiece where heritage meets modernity and everyday utility.
Beyond timekeeping, skilled watchmaking is about capturing meaningful moments and crafting companions for life’s journey. This approach guides Tudor’s Timeless Selection, a curated range of watches known for its robustness, precision and style. At the centre of this collection is Tudor Royal.
The heritage of Tudor Royal traces back to the 1950s, when “Royal” first appeared in the Swiss manufacture’s lexicon to mark its fine-quality timepieces. The line reflects Hans Wilsdorf’s vision when he established the brand in 1926: to make technically excellent watches more accessible. More than 70 years later, Tudor Royal continues to drive that mission with well-made watches, built to last and comfortable to wear.
FOR EVERY WRIST AND EVERY TASTE
Tudor Royal’s design language is distinct yet versatile. Its characteristic notched bezel with alternating polished surfaces and cut grooves lends the watch instant identity, while refined dial treatments strike a balance between understatement and sophistication. Completing the silhouette, the integrated five-link bracelet – with its interplay of satin-brushed and polished surfaces – forms a seamless line from case to clasp.
The collection is available in four case sizes – 28mm, 34mm, 38mm and 41mm – with a range of dial colours: black, silver, champagne, blue, chocolate brown and salmon. Each features a sunray satin finish that catches light with a subtle radial sheen.
Depending on the reference, hour markers are designed with applied Roman numerals or a combination of Roman indexes with eight diamond-set markers for a touch of brilliance. Available in sleek stainless steel or a blend of stainless steel and yellow gold, each timepiece brings graceful luxury to daily wear.
With this breadth of options, Tudor Royal is suited for couples seeking complementary watches – harmonised dial colours across different case sizes create a cohesive pairing that reflects shared taste while preserving individual expression.
Key variants within the Tudor Royal collection include the 28mm reference with a mother-of-pearl dial and diamond-set bezel, while the 41mm model offers practical distinction with its day-date display. A striking new 28mm reference pairs a vivid blue dial with a dazzling diamond-set bezel, and is offered in both stainless steel and steel-and-gold configurations.
THE TUDOR DIFFERENCE
Every Tudor Royal is crafted in Switzerland from a solid block of 316L steel – one of the most robust stainless steels available – and is waterproof to 100m, thanks to a precision-engineered screw-down crown and caseback. A sapphire crystal ensures scratch resistance and optical clarity.
At the heart of each Tudor Royal beats a Swiss-made self-winding movement. Despite being hidden from view, these movements are finely decorated and feature stop-seconds functionality for precise time setting. An approximate 38-hour power reserve ensures reliable timekeeping even when the watch is unworn for extended periods.
Every Tudor timepiece is covered by a five-year transferable guarantee requiring no registration or periodic maintenance checks, with service intervals recommended every 10 years, depending on the model and usage.
All Tudor watches are assembled and fully tested at the Tudor Manufacture in Le Locle, Switzerland. Decked out in signature Tudor red, the state-of-the-art facility sits within a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Jura Mountains – a region with watchmaking roots dating back to the 17th century.
A MODERN CLASSIC
What secures Tudor Royal’s place in the Timeless Selection is its effortless adaptability. Across sizes, materials and dial variations, it transitions seamlessly from the boardroom to an evening soirée to casual weekend wear – slipping discreetly under tailored shirt cuffs, complementing cocktail dresses or pairing easily with a white T-shirt and jeans.
Tudor Royal embodies the brand’s Born to Dare ethos – crafted for real-world demands with dependable accuracy and lasting elegance. Its appeal lies not only in its design, but in its performance, year after year. Built to be cherished long after trends fade, it is a modern classic made to accompany life’s moments with enduring style.
