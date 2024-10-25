Tokyo reimagined: Why this iconic city deserves a second look

In Odaiba, Immersive Fort Tokyo stretches across 30,000sqm, welcoming both adults and kids into a world of interactive storytelling. It’s part theme park, part escape room, where visitors can step into Victorian London to solve a murder mystery with Sherlock Holmes or join spontaneous dance festivals along vibrant streets. You’ll feel like you’re on a live movie set, whether surviving the adrenaline-fueled “death game” from Alice in Borderland or chatting with actors in the walk-through Edo-era Tales of Edo Oiran. Multilingual support ensures everyone stays part of the action.

For some eye-popping effects, head to Tokyo Night & Light at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest permanent architectural projection mapping display, it turns the building into a canvas of light and sound. Audiences will be treated to mesmerising light scenes and even an appearance by a 100m-tall Godzilla on weekends and special holidays. Indeed, the shows that run every 30 minutes until around 9.30pm, as of October 2024, are a must-see highlight of Tokyo’s night scenery.

Beer enthusiasts will want to visit Yebisu Brewery Tokyo, which reopened in April this year, marking the return of the iconic brand to its birthplace after 35 years. Originally established in 1890, this brewery gave the Ebisu neighbourhood its name before closing in 1988. Visitors can explore Yebisu’s rich history and take a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, learning how the brand became one of Japan’s most prestigious beers.

At the tap room, try the original flagship Yebisu Infinity, brewed with ingredients from the original recipe, or enjoy the darker Yebisu Infinity Black for a more robust sip. Seasonal and limited-edition brews also await, showcasing Yebisu’s knack for producing distinctive, delicious beers.