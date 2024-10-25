Tokyo reimagined: Why this iconic city deserves a second look
Discover how Tokyo balances its rich cultural heritage with bold innovation, offering fresh experiences that keep travellers coming back for more.
Tokyo is a city that seems to be on every travel bucket list, and for good reason. With its dynamic mix of tradition and modernity, it offers something for everyone. Picture ancient temples nestled beside futuristic skyscrapers, or a day spent hopping from street food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants.
But there’s more to Tokyo than the typical itinerary. As Japan’s cultural heart, it invites returning visitors to uncover new facets – whether it’s a picturesque garden they missed earlier or a more intimate dive into the nation’s renowned cuisine and hospitality.
A TOAST TO IMMERSIVE NEW ENCOUNTERS
Tokyo’s passion for creativity and innovation shines through in its newest attractions. Three standout experiences, launched earlier this year, display the city’s flair for blending art, technology and entertainment to offer visitors unique experiences.
In Odaiba, Immersive Fort Tokyo stretches across 30,000sqm, welcoming both adults and kids into a world of interactive storytelling. It’s part theme park, part escape room, where visitors can step into Victorian London to solve a murder mystery with Sherlock Holmes or join spontaneous dance festivals along vibrant streets. You’ll feel like you’re on a live movie set, whether surviving the adrenaline-fueled “death game” from Alice in Borderland or chatting with actors in the walk-through Edo-era Tales of Edo Oiran. Multilingual support ensures everyone stays part of the action.
For some eye-popping effects, head to Tokyo Night & Light at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest permanent architectural projection mapping display, it turns the building into a canvas of light and sound. Audiences will be treated to mesmerising light scenes and even an appearance by a 100m-tall Godzilla on weekends and special holidays. Indeed, the shows that run every 30 minutes until around 9.30pm, as of October 2024, are a must-see highlight of Tokyo’s night scenery.
Beer enthusiasts will want to visit Yebisu Brewery Tokyo, which reopened in April this year, marking the return of the iconic brand to its birthplace after 35 years. Originally established in 1890, this brewery gave the Ebisu neighbourhood its name before closing in 1988. Visitors can explore Yebisu’s rich history and take a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, learning how the brand became one of Japan’s most prestigious beers.
At the tap room, try the original flagship Yebisu Infinity, brewed with ingredients from the original recipe, or enjoy the darker Yebisu Infinity Black for a more robust sip. Seasonal and limited-edition brews also await, showcasing Yebisu’s knack for producing distinctive, delicious beers.
RIVETING TRADITIONS TO DISCOVER
While Tokyo is known for its modernity, there are hidden traditional experiences that offer a glimpse into Japan’s cultural heritage.
For epicureans, est, perched on the 39th floor of Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, offers a menu deeply tied to Japan’s 72 micro-seasons. Chef Guillaume Bracaval, who leads this Michelin-starred restaurant, carefully crafts dishes based on the fleeting availability of seasonal ingredients. “The concept of micro-seasons is deeply rooted in Japanese philosophy,” he said. “We highlight vegetables and fruits that are only available for a short period, sometimes just two weeks. This allows us to constantly evolve our menu and present the freshest ingredients at their peak.”
For a night steeped in history, book a stay at Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, the city’s only “museum hotel”. Once a grand business venture, the property has been transformed into a luxurious 60-room retreat while preserving its Showa Era artwork. Guests can enjoy complimentary tours of exquisite murals and atmospheric spaces that evoke a bygone era, or relax in private rooms complete with a sauna and whirlpool bath.
For a taste of omotenashi (Japan’s exceptional hospitality), consider a stay at Hoshinoya Tokyo. This urban retreat blends the intimate charm of a traditional ryokan with modern city comforts. Guests can unwind in natural hot spring baths and immerse themselves in cultural activities typical of a ryokan experience, all while enjoying contemporary amenities.
RELAXING GREEN SPACES
Despite its urban reputation, Tokyo is home to serene oases and scenic nature spots – often just a short train ride away. Within the city, Rikugien Gardens in the north offers a tranquil escape, showcasing stunning spring blossoms and vibrant autumn colours at their peak. This 18th-century garden, also known as the Waka Poetry Garden, brings to life 88 scenes from poems. For the best views, head to the stream by the Tsutsuji no Chaya teahouse or the stone Togetsukyo Bridge.
Further west is Tama – a haven for hiking, camping, kayaking and fishing. The region is also a model for regenerative tourism, where local operators serve as both guides and educators, designing activities that support sustainable practices. Whether you’re rafting down the river while helping clean it or trekking through ancient forests, Tama offers a rich blend of adventure and environmental stewardship. Visitors can also immerse themselves in traditional mountain village life, learning age-old skills like charcoal grilling, mushroom cultivation, and miso and soba making.
For those seeking a bit more adventure, go to Mt Jinba and Mt Takao. These sister mountains are perfect for both beginners and experienced hikers, with clearly marked trails leading to panoramic vistas. At the summit of Mt Jinba, you’ll be greeted by a famous horse statue and, on clear days, stunning views of Mt Fuji. On Mt Takao, stop by Takaone, a mountain hub offering locally sourced meals, specialty coffee and craft beer – ideal for refuelling while taking in the crisp mountain air. Less than an hour away from Shinjuku by train, these natural havens is a reminder that Tokyo’s beauty extends far beyond its neon lights.
A different Tokyo beckons. Explore the past, present and future simultaneously, and see the city in a new light.