From tombs to taekwondo, discover South Korea’s past in Gangnam

Comprising three sites, Seonjeongneung combines the names of two locations – Seolleung and Jeongneung. In Seolleung, one can find the main burial site of the ninth king of the Joseon Dynasty, Seongjong. Built in 1495, it is the oldest of the three sites. A short walk away to the east across a ridge lies his third wife, Queen Jeonghyeon.

Both sites feature distinctive structures of that era, of which the tall, red gate known as hongsalmun is the most striking. At the entrance, a stone path leads to a T-shaped shrine (jeongjagak), taking one past stone statues of zodiac figures and vassals with vividly carved faces.

At the other end of the park is Jeongneung, where King Jungjong, the 11th king of the Joseon Dynasty, was laid to rest.

The three tomb sites can be easily reached via the marked trails around the park. Those interested can witness dedicated memorial rites performed on-site on Dec 24 for King Seongjong and Aug 22 for Queen Jeonghyeon.

The stories paying tribute to these legendary monarchs live on in Gangnam, not just via the tombs but through a special musical event: The Seonjeongneung Outdoor Musical, which is part of the annual Gangnam Festival traditionally held in October. Set at Seonjeongneung, the show is a musical retelling of these grand tombs, the royal family’s rule and Seongjong’s achievements.