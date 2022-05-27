Top 5 ways to get the most out of your Sydney and New South Wales family getaway

In addition to being home to world-famous landmarks such as the Sydney Harbour Bridge, did you know that the capital city plays host to vibrant festivals such as Vivid Sydney? A stunning showcase that fuses art, innovation and technology, the annual festival runs from May 27 to June 18 this year. Key spots such as Darling Harbour, Circular Quay and The Rocks will be cloaked in dazzling lights when the sun goes down. Festival-goers can look forward to traversing the longest continuous Light Walk in the event’s history – the luminous journey stretches 8km from Sydney Opera House to Central Station.

After soaking in the rousing vibes at Vivid Sydney, make a beeline for classic stops such as Darling Harbour for a fun-filled day out. Let the young ones get up close and personal with Australia’s iconic animals such as kangaroos and koalas at Wild Life Sydney Zoo and be amazed by the world’s largest collection of Australian aquatic life at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. At Darling Quarter Playground, kids can have a whale of a time exploring its play stations.

For an extended wildlife experience, head over to Taronga Zoo. Book a Wildlife Retreat package, which includes a guided tour of the sanctuary and a stay in a luxurious room with floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking bushland where native animals roam – catch koalas, platypus and echidnas in action outside your room. Alternatively, sign up for the Roar and Snore package for a safari-like glamping expedition.

No visit to Sydney is complete without a trip to one of its famous beaches. Besides building sandcastles and catching waves at Bondi Beach, you could get lucky and spot a whale during migration season that spans late May to November – take the coastal walk from Bondi to Coogee for the best vantage points. Cycling enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the trails at Manly and Northern Beaches cater to cyclists of all fitness levels.

2. BE IN THE PINK AT THE BLUE MOUNTAINS