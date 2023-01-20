Transferring money overseas the safe, quick and easy way

I NEED TO TRANSFER MONEY TO MY FAMILY URGENTLY. HOW QUICKLY CAN IT GET TO THEM?

For Singapore-to-Malaysia (and vice versa) transfers, it’s almost immediate, according to Mr Yogesh Sangle, head of Instarem.

The platform also offers the convenience of remittance via cashless options, such as direct transfers to recipients’ Visa cards by entering their eligible Visa card number, or transfers to their bank accounts.

It is also working to keep processing times as short as possible for other transfer corridors within its network of over 100 markets, with 65 markets offering real-time transfers. “Different corridors have different processing times, but we aim to provide the best transfer speeds and rates to our customers in a safe and regulated way,” Mr Sangle added.

I’VE ALWAYS AVOIDED SUCH SERVICES BECAUSE THEY’RE EXPENSIVE OR HAVE HIDDEN FEES.

Instarem prides itself on being transparent with its pricing. Exchange rates – set by Reuters – and fees are indicated upfront, so users are aware before they initiate any transfer.

The only time users may be charged differently, Mr Sangle explained, is if they transfer at different times. “No two customers who transfer at the same time within the same transfer corridor will be charged different fees.”

WILL THE EXCHANGE RATES CAUSE ME TO LOSE MONEY?

The short answer is no.

According to Instarem, it offers lower foreign currency exchange (FX) rates relative to many other avenues, including most banks and currency exchange providers.

By leveraging parent company Nium’s global payment network, it is able to do away with middleman costs. Harnessing technology to automate its processes also derives savings that can then be passed on to customers, said Mr Sangle.

He added: “We frequently review our FX rates and fees to ensure we are among the most competitive in the markets we operate.”