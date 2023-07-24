Travel in comfort and style on Insight Vacations’ premium guided European tours
Get up close and personal with the attractions of each locale and take advantage of exclusive deals designed to help you make the most of your trip.
When planning a trip to Europe, the array of options can be overwhelming. From the captivating northern lights of Scandinavia to the charming cobbled streets of Lisbon, the possibilities seem endless. Perhaps the smarter thing to do then, is to leave the planning to the experts.
Discerning travellers seeking a more thoughtful exploration this year can avail themselves to premium guided European tours from Insight Vacations.
Each trip is crafted to prioritise style and comfort, through a seamless blend of content, comfort and customisation. Think leisurely stops, stays at highly rated hotels as well as delectable wine-and-dine experiences. The global premium guided tour company conducts fully English-speaking tours to international travellers, so you can take this opportunity to connect with like-minded explorers. For those planning a year-end getaway, Insight Vacations is offering packages with discounts of up to 15 per cent for a limited period.
By entrusting your travel arrangements to Insight Vacations, everything from tickets to transportation will be taken care of, leaving you with the simple task of picking an itinerary, reserving a spot, packing your bags and setting off on your adventure.
A LOCAL CONCIERGE AT YOUR SERVICE
With passionate native travel directors as ground hosts on the trip, you can look forward to tapping on their expertise to unlock the hidden gems of your journey. They can even share personalised recommendations to help you travel like a local.
On the Northern Lights of Scandinavia tour, seafood lovers can rely on the travel director’s recommendations for scrumptious sea-to-table lunch spots in Honningsvag, northern Norway. As dusk falls, indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle at North Cape, the northernmost point on the European mainland, as you witness the mesmerising dance of the northern lights.
A highlight of this itinerary is getting to sleep under the stars at the iconic Aurora Village Hotel, famed for its glass-roofed cabins.
Beyond their expertise, travel directors also bridge cultural divides with their fluency in the native language. You can interact with the indigenous Sami community, feed their reindeer herd, and delve into their rich customs and way of life. At the Lyrek family farm in Alta, Norway, learn about Alaskan huskies and the challenges they face competing in marathon Arctic dog sled races.
For more arctic escapades, the Scenic Iceland and the Northern Lights tour offers an intimate exploration of Iceland’s ethereal beauty. With the travel director’s extensive knowledge of the various locations and attractions, you can gain deeper insights into the awe-inspiring waterfalls, geysers and black sand beaches along the way.
THE ART OF CULINARY EXPLORATION
One of the most memorable, and delicious, ways of knowing a country is through its cuisine. And this is precisely why Insight Vacations incorporates itineraries with authentic food experiences – to foster a nuanced appreciation for the diverse cultures and regions traversed during the journey.
If you’ve booked a spot on the Amazing Spain and Portugal tour, kick off the trip by soaking in the vibrant flavours of Spain.
In Madrid, savour iconic dishes such as Callos a la madrilena (hearty meat stew) and the distinctive Bocadillo de calamares (squid sandwich). In the southern Andalusian regions of Granada and Seville, partake in menus showcasing rich Moorish influences and the abundant use of olive oil. In Portugal, with its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, seafood is a must-try. For dessert aficionados, a visit to the Belem Quarter in Lisbon is essential – feast on tarts and pastries from the Pasteis de Belem bakery, made using a cherished secret recipe spanning nearly two centuries.
On the Magical Switzerland tour, gather with fellow travel companions at the cosy Le Petit Chalet in Geneva. Share good food and even better conversation over pots of bubbling cheese fondue and cap off the evening with fine wine.
EMBRACE THE JOURNEY, NOT JUST THE DESTINATION
While transportation is often regarded as a mere means to an end, Insight Vacations goes above and beyond to integrate comfort and style into its modes of travel to enhance every aspect of your trip.
Nowhere is this commitment more evident than in the meticulously curated Highlights of Europe programme, where your 14-day odyssey through eight countries is facilitated by thoughtfully selected transport options.
A high-speed journey on the Eurostar takes you from London to explore the wonders of the rest of Europe. Enjoy a scenic drive onboard a roomy coach through the Rhine Valley dotted with quaint villages and hilltop castles. In Venice, hop on a private cruise that takes you to the majestic St Mark’s Square, where architectural beauty surrounds you.
Marvel at the splendour of the Swiss Alps during your exploration of Mount Stanserhorn in an open-top cable car. And in the charming town of Lucerne, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride for a sojourn to the picturesque countryside.
At every stop along your journey, a choice hotel showcasing the city’s best attributes awaits, be it a bustling shopping street or a historic heritage site.
For the astute traveller, Insight Vacations’ tours offer the trifecta of exceptional value, enhanced experiences and well-thought-out itineraries. Secure your year-end holiday now, while seats are still available.
