For travellers with a green heart: Enjoy nature’s wild embrace in New Zealand

A new breed of travellers is emerging, and they want to leave the places they go to unchanged or even better than before their visit. Born from a growing awareness of climate change and the impact of travel on the environment, these green travel enthusiasts seek to reduce the footprint of their activities and are deeply respectful of the natural environments they visit.

New Zealand, with its vast array of spectacular natural landscapes spanning fiords and glaciers, offers restful escapes that provide healing experiences for both travellers and the planet alike. According to a YouGov study published this year, New Zealand is the second top destination for responsible travellers in Singapore. Now, when you fly with Air New Zealand, you’re committing to this new era of travelling green as soon as you book those tickets.

GREENER AND BETTER

Being the flag carrier of the nation, Air New Zealand is intent on delivering the Tiaki promise – a care commitment to protect the lands of New Zealand and preserve them for future generations to come.

As part of its mission to achieve a circular economy, the airline has swapped out single-use plastics, switched to sustainable serviceware, and reintroduced sealed and untouched products back into service. These initiatives are expected to remove an estimated 28 million in-flight single-use plastic items a year.

To decarbonise long-flight flights, Air New Zealand has started using sustainable aviation fuel while it continues to look into electric and hybrid fuel sources. Last year, it signed a memorandum with Airbus to study the feasibility of hydrogen-powered aircraft technologies.

While the notion of sustainability is sometimes linked to compromises in personal enjoyment, that isn’t the case with Air New Zealand. In fact, its three seat categories offer passengers extra comfort, so one can start that indulgent journey right at check-in.

With the Air New Zealand Premium Economy and Business Premier class, a more spacious experience onboard awaits, along with added perks of free standard seat selection, a bigger luggage allowance and more expansive inflight menus, including a choice selection of New Zealand wines from the onboard cellar.