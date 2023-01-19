Trending workouts that will get you moving in 2023

The pandemic has resulted in several worrying health trends, particularly in terms of weight gain and sedentary lifestyle habits. According to Herbalife Nutrition’s Asia Pacific Personal Habits Survey, many respondents reported putting on excess weight. About half of these individuals gained 3kg to 5kg, while a fifth added 6kg to 10kg. The main culprit was not exercising or being less active, as reported by 61 per cent of those who gained surplus weight.

The survey also found that poorer stamina or fitness levels, excess weight gain and a weaker immune system are among the most common negative consequences resulting from unhealthy lifestyle habits developed over the past two years.

If you need a little push to get that exercise routine back on track and reverse the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, consider some of these fitness trends recommended by Ms Samantha Clayton, vice president of Worldwide Sports Performance and Fitness at Herbalife Nutrition.

WALK ON