Turning up the glam: Campari Discover Red lights up Atlas Singapore for one magnetic night

“Make it bold”, a count once requested of his drink in Florence, Italy, 1919. The bartender obliged – replacing soda with gin – and the ruby-red Negroni was born. Over a century later, it still holds sway with drinkers around the world, even earning the title of the world’s most ordered classic cocktail for a fourth year running in 2025*.

Much of that staying power lies in the crimson Campari, which gives the Negroni its distinctive hue and herbaceous taste. Still favoured by bartenders globally, the Italian liqueur was recently named their top choice^ for cocktails – a sign its creative pull has not faded.