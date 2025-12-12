brand studio Advertorial
Turning up the glam: Campari Discover Red lights up Atlas Singapore for one magnetic night
Campari’s signature red took over the bar with creative cocktails and lively performances.
“Make it bold”, a count once requested of his drink in Florence, Italy, 1919. The bartender obliged – replacing soda with gin – and the ruby-red Negroni was born. Over a century later, it still holds sway with drinkers around the world, even earning the title of the world’s most ordered classic cocktail for a fourth year running in 2025*.
Much of that staying power lies in the crimson Campari, which gives the Negroni its distinctive hue and herbaceous taste. Still favoured by bartenders globally, the Italian liqueur was recently named their top choice^ for cocktails – a sign its creative pull has not faded.
Campari Discover Red turned up the heat with a stylish crimson affair that brought together tastemakers, creatives and long-time fans.
For one night on Nov 13, Atlas Singapore was lit up in signature Campari red, as more than 300 guests gathered to mark the brand’s spirited legacy, among them Campari Group Singapore brand ambassador Bystrik Uko. Guest bartenders Tamaryn Cooper and Parom Leo Malakul from Bangkok’s Dry Wave Cocktail Studio – which recently ranked fifth on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 – helmed the bar for the evening.
Against a backdrop of Art Deco interiors, the night moved from the glamour of the 1920s to the present, with live music and dance setting the tone. It was a celebration of cocktails, conviviality and style – a reminder that Campari doesn’t just shape drinks, but the occasions we raise a glass to.
A CRIMSON TAKEOVER
Campari Discover Red drew a crowd of trade partners, private clients, influencers and long-time fans – tastemakers gathered in celebration of Singapore’s cocktail culture, creative energy and appetite for the unexpected.
Guests entered through the Campari tunnel – an immersive walkway lined with decades of archival posters. Each piece, created in collaboration with Italian artists from the early 1900s, charted the brand’s visual evolution from its 1860 origins through to its place in contemporary mixology and aperitivo culture.
Stepping into the bar’s main hall, guests were greeted by a scene in full swing – a live band, flapper dancers in feathers and pearls, and the unmistakable energy of the jazz age. The throwback to the Roaring Twenties was lively, but Campari’s message was as much about relevance as it was about nostalgia.
SIPPING SOCIAL
At the bar, Campari’s classics took centre stage. Guests sipped on Negronis – the familiar mix of Campari, Bulldog Gin and Vermouth Rosso – or chose lighter serves like Campari Soda or Americano, where sweet vermouth and soda added lift and sparkle. With their crisp, bittersweet notes, the cocktails kept conversations flowing, a reminder of how these staples helped shape aperitivo and cocktail culture – and how the Italian ritual still draws people together.
Award-winning bartenders Cooper and Malakul introduced their own takes, keeping the drinks – and the evening – in motion. Their line-up included the Aperitif Affair: Campari, Bulldog Gin and Vermouth Bianco, laced with apple cider, cranberry cordial, prosecco and soda. First Contact: Red took a more tropical turn – Appleton Rum, Campari, hibiscus, raspberry, pomegranate, coconut and lemon. For a nightcap, Caffe Casoni drew on Italy’s coffee culture with Campari, honey, thyme-infused vodka, two vermouths and a shot of espresso.
SNAPSHOT STATEMENTS
With its bold hue and unmistakable presence, Campari has long been a natural match for scenes of style and flair. At Discover Red, guests had the chance to capture the moment – with a Leica-hosted photo experience from the Atlas balcony.
Set against the backdrop of the buzzing main floor and lit to perfection, stylish revellers posed with friends for portraits. Each print was given a custom finish that brought out Campari’s iconic red – a vivid reminder of the night’s creative spirit.
The night culminated in a striking East-meets-West duet between electric violin and erhu – a blend of raw intensity and elegance. It was a fitting finale that echoed the spirit’s identity: bold, magnetic, and ever shifting between tradition and innovation.
