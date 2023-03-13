Turning pineapple leaves, banana stems and even durian husks into wealth

This suggests that consumption patterns are morphing beyond wealth signalling. Said Mr Koh: “People like to show that they are more sustainable than others. For example, if I'm driving an EV (electric vehicle), then people can see that I’m driving a car that is more sustainable.”

Just as Nextevo finds new, practical uses for materials that previously went to waste, car manufacturers are also on the hunt for less harmful cabin materials. For example, the Kia EV6, the manufacturer’s first pure electric car, uses vegan leather and sustainable suede in its interior, along with recycled plastics in its dashboard and PET materials and eucalyptus leaves.

The EV6’s design, from materials used to end-of-life disposal, was meant to mitigate its environmental impact. For instance, 3D models were used to make the EV6 easier to dismantle, making it easier to recover materials from vehicles at the end of their life cycle.

The car's E-GMP platform places the flat battery under the floor. This helps to offer greater interior space and lower its centre of gravity, improving handling. The EV6's GT-Line variant is equipped with a 77.4kWh battery that can enable up to 506km of driving range.

“My next car will be an EV,” said Mr Koh, who added that an EV’s lower maintenance needs and its instant throttle response thanks to high-torque motors are other reasons for making the switch.

Mr Koh’s personal sustainability journey is rooted in frugality. He belongs to a generation whose parents waged war on waste. Among other things, that meant finishing every morsel of food on the plate and getting extensive use from every item of clothing.

That attitude to conservation has stuck with him. Aside from not using plastic bags, which he calls a “basic” step, Mr Koh is committed to reducing water consumption and minimising the use of air-conditioning at home.

“Some people leave the water running to let it warm up before they start their shower or while they shampoo their hair. That wastes a lot of water,” he said. “These may be small things, but if you think about it, it is actually very important.”

MAKING SUSTAINABILITY MORE EFFORTLESS