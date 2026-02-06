brand studio Advertorial
Uniqlo puts a fresh spin on Singapore’s summer essentials
At a one-day takeover of Tanjong Beach Club, Uniqlo introduced its bright and sun-ready Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
Upbeat music, vibrant blooms and the sound of waves crashing along the shore greeted guests at Tanjong Beach Club on Jan 22. The Sentosa beachfront venue’s laidback, breezy vibe set the tone as Uniqlo unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
The new collection is rooted in Uniqlo’s LifeWear philosophy – simple, well-made, all-purpose clothing with a practical sense of beauty. It focuses on familiar pieces updated in new colours, softer proportions and relaxed silhouettes.
After all, the best wardrobe pieces aren’t the ones that shout loudest. They’re the ones you reach for again and again – easy to style, comfortable to wear and just as relevant months after you bought them.
Through a series of thematic displays, guests moved between the city ease of urban Rome and the sun-washed charm of the Amalfi Coast – a setting that reflected the collection’s emphasis on comfort, versatility and everyday wear. The two main zones brought the spirit of the collection to life with tactile showcases of linens, relaxed denim, lightweight outerwear and sun-ready wardrobe staples.
LIVING LA DOLCE VITA
The Amalfi Coast zone captured the relaxed spirit of summer dressing through a vivid palette of red, pink and yellow, balanced by classic blue-and-white combinations. Marine stripes and delicate florals added visual texture, while layered tops, striped knits and roomy bottoms gave the looks a youthful edge.
Premium linen was a focus here. Made from 100 per cent European flax, the fabric is sweat-absorbent and moisture-wicking, and comes in a wide array of colours for both men and women. Each piece is visually inspected at four stages of production, with workers removing nep – small knots of tangled fibres – to meet Uniqlo’s quality standards.
Also available are linen blends for added structure and cotton-linen options for a softer feel.
While sportswear often leans bold, this season’s functional pieces were offered in muted pastels. From ultra stretch Airism full-zip hoodies to bra tops, the softer tones made activewear more wearable day to day – pairing well with darker basics or adding interest to neutral outfits.
CITY SLICKERS
The Urban Rome section took cues from Roman street style and modern architecture, spotlighting adaptable pieces that move easily from city streets to the beach. Designed for comfort without sacrificing style, the selection featured casual outerwear, shorts and versatile staples with refined silhouettes and tailored details. Be they barrel ankle pants, straight jeans or knit polos, these pieces are suited to both workdays and weekends.
Denim grounded the looks, with Uniqlo’s baggy jeans highlighted for their easy fit and styling potential. Already a popular item, the line now includes three silhouettes in varying lengths and sizes to suit different body types. These developments build on research from Uniqlo’s Jeans Innovation Centre in Los Angeles, which has been producing denim since 2016 using advanced laser and wash technologies.
The range also explored new proportions, pairing masculine and feminine items for more styling flexibility. The idea is simple: Balance volume with a sleeker, more compact item. Slimmer pants paired with oversized jackets or men’s shirts offer an interplay of proportions that feels current without looking overdone.
SUMMER ESSENTIALS
Rounding out the preview were warm-weather essentials suited to the local climate. UV-protective items with UPF50+ were presented alongside lightweight fabrics such as Airism or Dry-Ex, designed to keep wearers cool throughout the day.
Accessories included an expanded sunglasses range, a category Uniqlo has developed since the early 2000s. Under the creative direction of British designer Clare Waight Keller, the new collection blends comfort with sharper design. The 26 styles span four categories, with fits calibrated for Asian and Western face shapes. All sunglasses are fitted with UV400 lenses that block 99 per cent of UV rays, with selected models also offering blue-light reduction.
With a focus on breathable materials, balanced silhouettes and a palette that invites mixing and matching, Uniqlo’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection is made to be worn often and lived in comfortably.
Check out Uniqlo’s 2026 Spring/Summer collection on the Uniqlo website and in stores.