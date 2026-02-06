Uniqlo puts a fresh spin on Singapore’s summer essentials

Through a series of thematic displays, guests moved between the city ease of urban Rome and the sun-washed charm of the Amalfi Coast – a setting that reflected the collection’s emphasis on comfort, versatility and everyday wear. The two main zones brought the spirit of the collection to life with tactile showcases of linens, relaxed denim, lightweight outerwear and sun-ready wardrobe staples.



LIVING LA DOLCE VITA

The Amalfi Coast zone captured the relaxed spirit of summer dressing through a vivid palette of red, pink and yellow, balanced by classic blue-and-white combinations. Marine stripes and delicate florals added visual texture, while layered tops, striped knits and roomy bottoms gave the looks a youthful edge.

Premium linen was a focus here. Made from 100 per cent European flax, the fabric is sweat-absorbent and moisture-wicking, and comes in a wide array of colours for both men and women. Each piece is visually inspected at four stages of production, with workers removing nep – small knots of tangled fibres – to meet Uniqlo’s quality standards.

Also available are linen blends for added structure and cotton-linen options for a softer feel.