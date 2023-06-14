Unlock dining deals at top-billed restaurants with Citi cards
From French cuisine to Japanese omakase, Citi cardmembers can satisfy every craving their heart desires while enjoying some sweet deals.
Singapore’s small size belies its reputation as a gastronomic heavyweight. Since the opening of Les Amis in 1994, which is widely regarded as the city-state’s first independent fine-dining restaurant, it has evolved into a veritable paradise for discerning gourmands.
With multiple entrants on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list year after year and a raft of Michelin-starred establishments helmed by world-renowned chefs, Singaporeans are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to upscale dining options.
Now, with Citi credit cards, you have even more reason to indulge, thanks to the generous slate of dining promotions available as part of the Citi Gourmet Pleasures programme.
LES AMIS
Les Amis is a three-Michelin-starred establishment boasting a storied legacy, known for serving elegant French haute delights in a sleek and modern setting. Helmed by chef Sebastien Lepinoy, who earned the restaurant their stars, the menu features beautifully plated dishes crafted with fine seasonal ingredients sourced from France. Patrons can indulge in an exquisite gastronomical experience, paired with their preferred tipples from an impressive collection of over 2,000 old and new world wines.
Citi ULTIMA cardmembers enjoy S$200 off with a minimum spend of S$1,500.*
HASHIDA
Pass through the traditional torii gate at Hashida’s entrance and you’ll enter a tranquil sanctuary that transports you to Japan. The venue features three distinctive dining areas, where chef Kenjiro “Hatch” Hashida takes his guests on an exploratory journey through a signature omakase menu. The dishes rotate seasonally, though patrons can anticipate sushi made with the freshest catch, grilled dishes and artfully crafted desserts to delight the senses.
Citi cardmembers enjoy a S$50 rebate with a minimum spend of S$450.*
JINHONTEN
Stepping into omakase restaurant Jinhonten, one is immediately embraced by an atmosphere of warmth and tranquillity. Head chef Issey Araki, who hails from the Kumamoto prefecture, brings with him 15 years of experience garnered in acclaimed kaiseki- and kappo-style establishments. The thoughtfully curated menu – which includes premium sashimi, charcoal-grilled fish and meat as well as seasonal desserts – reflects the restaurant’s philosophy of celebrating simplicity, allowing the freshness and natural flavours of each ingredient to shine.
Citi cardmembers enjoy S$150 off with a minimum spend of S$1,000.*
ÈLAN
Those in the mood for approachable French fare should head to élan, where playfulness and fun take precedence over pomp and propriety. Under the guidance of chef de cuisine Peter Teo (previously of Les Amis, as well as Hong Kong’s Bistro du Vin and Bâtard), French classics are given contemporary treatment: Think line-caught French seabass with radish and sunchoke velouté; foie gras with dark chocolate, crushed hazelnuts and kumquat; and banana tatin with rum ice cream.
Citi cardmembers enjoy S$50 off with a minimum spend of S$350.*
WAGYU JIN
Gourmands who can’t get enough of their marbled meat are in for a treat at Wagyu Jin, a newly minted entrant to the Michelin Guide. Situated in the heart of Orchard Road, the restaurant offers an omakase experience centred on premium A5 wagyu sourced from diverse regions across Japan. Multiple techniques and preparations – from sushi to sukiyaki and teppanyaki – are used to highlight the indulgent ingredient, complemented by seasonal produce and seafood such as Hokkaido crab, scallop and uni.
Citi cardmembers enjoy S$50 off with a minimum spend of S$350.*
15 STAMFORD BY ALVIN LEUNG
Located in The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung is where the celebrated chef pays tribute to his love of Asian cuisine – but not without a dose of his trademark creative flair. Inspired by his travels to Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia and other reaches of the continent, the boundary-pushing menu includes Atlantic salmon with avocado and gochujang vinaigrette; tuna tartare with coconut cream and laksa emulsion; and pandan soufflé with lemongrass pistachio biscotti and palm sugar ice cream.
Citi cardmembers enjoy 15% off a la carte lunch and dinner.*
SUSHI JIN
Sitting in the sweet spot between mass-market and fine-dining Japanese cuisine, Sushi Jin is where you can relish a top-tier dining experience in a stylish space featuring designer Mallorca chairs and oak-panelled counters. Thrice weekly, ingredients are flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu market. These are expertly crafted into delicacies that include vibrant chirashi bowls, assorted sashimi and succulent pan-seared wagyu across the omakase, set and a la carte menus.
Citi cardmembers enjoy S$50 off with a minimum spend of S$350.*
SHABU JIN
Shabu Jin offers a hotpot encounter with a difference. Guests can tuck into prime cuts of meat handpicked from a range of boutique cattle houses and prefectures in Japan, cooked to perfection in the restaurant’s signature shabu-shabu broth and accompanied by fresh, crisp vegetables. Choice picks include melt-in-the-mouth beef from Kagoshima, Hida and Iwate, Japanese king crab and tender kurobuta pork.
Citi cardmembers enjoy S$50 off with a minimum spend of S$350.*
With a Citi card, discerning connoisseurs can take advantage of Citi Gourmet Pleasures and unlock dining deals at Singapore’s top culinary venues.
