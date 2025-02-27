Unlock your inner hygge by exploring Copenhagen like a local
Step into the rhythm of blissful living with the city’s hidden gems, artful surprises and innovative cuisine.
Ask a local Dane about their typical day in Copenhagen and they might describe a routine that sounds surprisingly familiar: A 15-minute commute to work, a quick coffee in the afternoon and dinner with a friend.
What they might leave out is the charm woven into these ordinary moments. Their commute involves pedalling past landmarks like the Cirkelbroen – a quirky circular bridge designed by artist Olafur Eliasson. That quick coffee? It’s from 20 Grams, a cosy cafe celebrated for its Ethiopian bean selection. And dinner? It’s at Gasoline Grill – hailed by some as one of the best burger spots in Northern Europe – served straight from a former petrol kiosk.
Copenhagen's allure lies in its effortlessly enchanting lifestyle, evident at every turn.
EMBRACING SLOW EXPLORATIONS
In Copenhagen, the hum of bicycle wheels replaces the din of city traffic, setting the tone for a city that thrives on sustainability and slow living. Renowned for its outstanding cycling infrastructure, the Danish capital offers visitors a refreshingly intimate way to experience its neighbourhoods – on two wheels.
The harbourfront is a cyclist’s dream, with scenic routes that wind past glittering waterways and beautiful bridges. This bike-friendly ethos has sparked a wave of creativity among entrepreneurs. Take Bike and Bake, for instance, a pedal-powered pizzeria complete with a wood-fired oven. Feeling peckish mid-ride? Join Cykelkokken – a unique tour where a cycling chef guides you to hidden spots around town and whips up a five-course meal on a kitchen-bike.
Solo explorers can try the Harbour Circle route – a 13km trail that takes you past the quintessential areas in the city. Start at Islands Brygge, a former industrial area where you can take a dip along the waterfront at Havnebadet before brunching at one of several chic cafes. Try the scrumptious croissants at Sneezing Fruits or indulge in pastries created by a Noma alumni at Hart Bakery.
Heading north, you’ll breeze past bobbing houseboats and striking architectural contrasts before arriving at Eliasson’s Circle Bridge. From there, choose between the ultra-modern Nordhavn and the edgy Refshaleoen.
Nordhavn boasts designer spots like The Silo, a former grain storage facility transformed into luxury apartments. Head to its 17th-floor restaurant for spectacular harbour views paired with world-class cuisine. Alternatively, Konditaget Luders offers an equally stunning perspective, with its rooftop playground providing a fire-engine red Instagram moment for adults and kids alike.
Over at Refshaleoen, the vibrant enclave boasts a thriving street food scene at Reffen Street Food Market. If you didn’t think an energy plant was worth checking out, you haven’t seen CopenHill. The green roof of the building serves as a ski slope, and the structure includes hiking trails, climbing walls and a cafe. Take in panoramic views from the summit or head to CopenHot, where wooden hot tubs by the water let you soak in the sunset – literally.
STORIES AND ODDITIES
Copenhagen may be known as the City of Spires, but it’s also a city of stories. Beyond Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved creations, the capital brims with fascinating details hidden in its architecture and art, waiting to be uncovered along its fairytale streets.
Take the Elephant Gate in the Carlsberg district, where life-like stone elephants carry a tower on their sturdy backs. Or look beneath the rippling waters near Højbro Bridge to find Agnete and the Merman, a haunting underwater sculpture by Suste Bonnén. Based on a Danish tale of a human girl who married a merman but later abandoned her merfolk family, the bronze piece depicts the husband and children waiting for Agnete. Nearby, the Stærekassen Theatre reveals another marvel – a mosaic of three million glass tiles honouring Danish luminaries, hidden under its passageway.
Copenhagen also hides larger-than-life surprises, like the forgotten giants created by Thomas Dambo. These colossal wooden sculptures are scattered throughout the city and countryside, offering a whimsical way to explore both urban and rural landscapes.
For a mix of art, culture and community, head inland from Circle Bridge to Nørrebro. This district touts diverse cultures and sizzling multicultural menus alongside attractions like Superkilen Park, an activity zone famous for its bold, colourful designs. Venture farther into Nordvest, an up-and-coming neighbourhood where the dramatic, organ-like architecture of Grundtvig’s Church stands tall. Afterward, wind down with natural wines at Fire Tyve or enjoy freshly baked pizzas at Behov Pizza.
If you’re ready to turn the page to another chapter, hop on a 40-minute train ride to Elsinore – the coastal town immortalised by Shakespeare’s Hamlet. At the heart of this picturesque spot lies Kronborg Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site that whispers of drama with its grand halls, rich tapestries and mysterious passages. Spend the rest of your day wandering Elsinore’s cobbled streets to discover gems like Nordiska Raum for handcrafted woodwork or savour soothing ocean views at Brasserie 1861.
AN EPICUREAN WONDERLAND
Copenhagen’s food scene has long been dynamic, but it shot to global fame when Noma was crowned the world’s best restaurant in 2010. This milestone put New Nordic cuisine on the map and cemented the city’s reputation as a culinary powerhouse. Today, that legacy continues, driven by passionate foragers, urban farmers and trailblazing chefs.
Restaurant Barr, for example, reimagines Nordic cold-country cooking with a focus on beer and barley, while Bæst – the brainchild of former Noma sous chef Christian Puglisi – serves up tasty pizzas with house-made mozzarella. Over in the Meatpacking District, Fiskebaren is the spot for traditional fresh seafood and wines, while Iluka approaches your catch of the day with a minimalist approach to amplify natural flavours.
