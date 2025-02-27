Unlock your inner hygge by exploring Copenhagen like a local

In Copenhagen, the hum of bicycle wheels replaces the din of city traffic, setting the tone for a city that thrives on sustainability and slow living. Renowned for its outstanding cycling infrastructure, the Danish capital offers visitors a refreshingly intimate way to experience its neighbourhoods – on two wheels.

The harbourfront is a cyclist’s dream, with scenic routes that wind past glittering waterways and beautiful bridges. This bike-friendly ethos has sparked a wave of creativity among entrepreneurs. Take Bike and Bake, for instance, a pedal-powered pizzeria complete with a wood-fired oven. Feeling peckish mid-ride? Join Cykelkokken – a unique tour where a cycling chef guides you to hidden spots around town and whips up a five-course meal on a kitchen-bike.

Solo explorers can try the Harbour Circle route – a 13km trail that takes you past the quintessential areas in the city. Start at Islands Brygge, a former industrial area where you can take a dip along the waterfront at Havnebadet before brunching at one of several chic cafes. Try the scrumptious croissants at Sneezing Fruits or indulge in pastries created by a Noma alumni at Hart Bakery.

Heading north, you’ll breeze past bobbing houseboats and striking architectural contrasts before arriving at Eliasson’s Circle Bridge. From there, choose between the ultra-modern Nordhavn and the edgy Refshaleoen.

Nordhavn boasts designer spots like The Silo, a former grain storage facility transformed into luxury apartments. Head to its 17th-floor restaurant for spectacular harbour views paired with world-class cuisine. Alternatively, Konditaget Luders offers an equally stunning perspective, with its rooftop playground providing a fire-engine red Instagram moment for adults and kids alike.

Over at Refshaleoen, the vibrant enclave boasts a thriving street food scene at Reffen Street Food Market. If you didn’t think an energy plant was worth checking out, you haven’t seen CopenHill. The green roof of the building serves as a ski slope, and the structure includes hiking trails, climbing walls and a cafe. Take in panoramic views from the summit or head to CopenHot, where wooden hot tubs by the water let you soak in the sunset – literally.

STORIES AND ODDITIES