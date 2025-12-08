Unshackle your screen: LG StanbyMe 2 brings entertainment anywhere

A screen shouldn’t pin you to the couch or keep you chained to a desk – at least, not according to the makers of the LG StanbyMe 2. As people naturally move between spaces throughout the day, the display’s flexible design supports this fluidity, offering a screen that moves with you – without compromising on size.

A television, for instance, is notoriously fixed. Once installed, you’re stuck with that decision. If the lighting changes – say, a glare at sunset – you’re the one adjusting, shifting around to find a comfortable view. And if you’re cooking, it’s either squinting from a distance or defaulting to a small tablet.

The LG StanbyMe 2 changes that. With a smooth five-wheel base, the screen glides easily to wherever you need it – turning any spot at home into your personal viewing zone. Wheel it to your wardrobe while watching styling tutorials or park it at the kids’ table during their screen time. At gatherings, shift it to wherever people naturally gather – its adjustable height and 50-degree tilt ensure a clear view all around. Prefer a quiet scroll? Swivel the screen 90 degrees into vertical mode and sink into your nook for some livestream shopping or social scrolling.

The 27-inch wireless smart display runs on LG’s Alpha 8 AI processor, which intelligently adjusts picture quality to match ambient lighting. The same tech also enhances audio output to simulate virtual 9.1.2-channel surround sound – creating an immersive experience without the need for additional speakers or trailing wires.

With built-in OTT apps and support for AirPlay and Google Cast, you can mirror content from both iOS and Android devices. HDMI and USB ports give you even more options. Its minimalist form sits easily in any corner – always ready, but never in the way.

LESS DEVICE, MORE COMPANION