brand studio Advertorial
Unshackle your screen: LG StanbyMe 2 brings entertainment anywhere
From cooking tutorials in the kitchen to streaming shows on the balcony, the portable smart display adapts to your day.
The modern home isn’t limited by walls or routines. We stream reality shows while cooking, reply to work emails from the bedroom and stretch through online yoga classes on the balcony. What’s constant is our reliance on screens to keep up with it all.
Designed around this mobile, multi-use lifestyle, the award-winning LG StanbyMe 2 offers a flexible viewing experience wherever you are. Instead of squinting at a tiny screen to follow a recipe, switching devices to take a call or balancing a tablet on a pillow for your late-night drama fix, this portable touchscreen moves with you. Its generous display and adjustable setup mean less hassle – and more space to enjoy or focus, wherever you need it.
MOVING WITH YOU
A screen shouldn’t pin you to the couch or keep you chained to a desk – at least, not according to the makers of the LG StanbyMe 2. As people naturally move between spaces throughout the day, the display’s flexible design supports this fluidity, offering a screen that moves with you – without compromising on size.
A television, for instance, is notoriously fixed. Once installed, you’re stuck with that decision. If the lighting changes – say, a glare at sunset – you’re the one adjusting, shifting around to find a comfortable view. And if you’re cooking, it’s either squinting from a distance or defaulting to a small tablet.
The LG StanbyMe 2 changes that. With a smooth five-wheel base, the screen glides easily to wherever you need it – turning any spot at home into your personal viewing zone. Wheel it to your wardrobe while watching styling tutorials or park it at the kids’ table during their screen time. At gatherings, shift it to wherever people naturally gather – its adjustable height and 50-degree tilt ensure a clear view all around. Prefer a quiet scroll? Swivel the screen 90 degrees into vertical mode and sink into your nook for some livestream shopping or social scrolling.
The 27-inch wireless smart display runs on LG’s Alpha 8 AI processor, which intelligently adjusts picture quality to match ambient lighting. The same tech also enhances audio output to simulate virtual 9.1.2-channel surround sound – creating an immersive experience without the need for additional speakers or trailing wires.
With built-in OTT apps and support for AirPlay and Google Cast, you can mirror content from both iOS and Android devices. HDMI and USB ports give you even more options. Its minimalist form sits easily in any corner – always ready, but never in the way.
LESS DEVICE, MORE COMPANION
The LG StanbyMe 2 is more than just a display on wheels. Its versatility comes through in the way it shifts modes with two included accessories, reconfiguring easily to suit the task at hand.
Remove it from the stand and snap on the Folio Cover – a protective case that folds into a compact tabletop stand. It’s ideal for following a baking video on the kitchen counter or placed on the floor during a yoga session. With voice command support, you can pause, rewind or skip sections even when your hands are tied up – whether you’re kneading dough or holding a pose.
Prefer to keep things off the floor? The Hanging Strap accessory turns the screen into a wall-mounted display*, instantly changing the feel of a space. Display a favourite piece of digital art, loop an animated landscape or play music videos to set the mood. For parties, let guests take over as DJ by picking tracks directly from the touchscreen.
Unplugged, the LG StanbyMe 2 gives you up to four hours** of wireless freedom. When it’s time to move, the strap doubles as a carrying handle. Simply unhook, relocate and it’s ready to go again.
DESIGNED FOR FUN
Beyond offering screen freedom, the LG StanbyMe 2 is built for fun. The touchscreen encourages interaction, while LG’s intuitive interface invites tapping, swiping, sketching and exploring – not just passive viewing.
Hosting guests? Lay the screen flat on a table and turn it into a dynamic surface for games – with party favourites easily downloadable from popular platforms. It also sparks creativity. Use the Let’s Draw app to sketch or paint a digital masterpiece. Or simply scribble a message or quote for everyone to see.
Just as it supports self-expression, it also enhances connection. Attach a camera and enjoy video calls that feel more natural – no more awkward angles, harsh lighting or fixed seating. Shift the screen to where the lighting’s best, the sofa’s comfiest or the backdrop’s most appropriate.
When the call’s over, roll the screen to your next spot. Whether it’s work or downtime, the LG StanbyMe 2 moves with your day and adapts to your space – a display that fits real life, wherever it happens.
The LG StanbyMe 2 retails at S$1,799 and is available at LG Online Brand Store and authorised retailers.
*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG. During installation, the wall material should be taken into account. Otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.
**Up to four hours wireless use in eco/low-power mode with built-in battery; battery life may vary by usage