Upgrade your home with these upsized offerings

With more hobbies being home-based, many are picking up culinary skills in the kitchen – some to find expression in cooking, others to up the healthy habits ante.

To finesse all your prep work, there’s nothing quite like the knife range from Michel Bras, available exclusively at Takashimaya. A collaboration between Japanese knife experts KAI and the three-Michelin-starred chef, the knives are of such exacting standards that Chef Bras terms them “cutting-edge jewellery”. East-west sensibilities meet to create a set of seven kitchen tools that is honed for any slice or dice with its statement chestnut handles.

If baking’s more your thing, you may want to harness the prowess of the KitchenAid 4.8L Artisan Tilt Head Stand Mixer. From kneading bread to whisking up a fluffy meringue, the stand mixer now comes in a 2021 limited-edition shade of honey and boasts more than 10 optional attachments. In a case of fastest shoppers first, the first 28 customers to pick up a KitchenAid appliance at S$949 stand to receive a complimentary ceramic bowl worth S$157.

Wrap up your MasterChef experience with a flourish and serve up those dishes in Baccarat tableware. Every piece from the renowned French luxury crystal brand is designed to impress. A side of salad will take centre stage when placed in one of its Mille Nuit Assiette plates, and an elegant presentation of dessert can come in the Arabesque bowl with scalloped edges.

PLUSH SLUMBER AWAITS