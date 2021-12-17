Wake to spring every day when you discover sound sleep with Simmons

The kitchen can be smaller and the living room can merge with the dining area, but if there’s one thing the home can’t sacrifice, it’s the bedroom. After all, one of the few pleasures in life is to find rest and comfort in your bed at the end of a long day.

More than an indulgence, a night of sound sleep has been shown to be imperative to one’s health and well-being. That is why Simmons has spent over 150 years trying to improve the mattress, as science discovers the intricacies of what makes for restful sleep.

It started with an invention by Canadian engineer James Marshall – the manually made wrapped coil spring. This was later improved upon by Simmons’ top engineer John Franklin Gail, which gave the world its first pocketed spring coil.

FIT FOR ROYALTY, MADE FOR EVERY BODY

Simmons founder Zalmon G Simmons had the heart of an entrepreneur. His passion to improve bedding and his pioneering attitude carried across to his teams, and eventually saw breakthrough with the introduction of coil springs in 1900.

The comfort was almost unparalleled during that era, but the manual-intensive construct meant high prices kept his creations available to only elite establishments, such as upscale hotels and liners like the Titanic. Thankfully, Gail’s design of the pocketed coil made Simmons’ comfort available to the masses, and the basis for the Simmons Beautyrest mattress was formed.

Simmons’ dedication today continues to be about innovation in comfort. It is the first mattress company to introduce king- and queen-sized versions, and to design non-flip and negative ions mattresses.

This legacy now shows up fully with the newest concept store at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ Mall).

IT’S ALWAYS SPRINGTIME AT SIMMONS

The new Simmons Gallery celebrates the brand’s hallmark icon with a refreshing display. A plush mattress sits in a resplendent sea of flowers, but a closer look will have you noticing playful coils rising from the blooms. Suspended at the side is a large coil, allowing visitors to view the intricate make and high tensile strength. This whimsical installation highlights the premium coils in another light, almost to say: It might always be summer in Singapore, but you’ll always find spring with Simmons.