Wellness Festival Singapore 2023: Discover new experiences for your mind and body

We’re all aware of the importance of choosing nutritious meals and clocking the recommended 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week to maintain our physical health. But a holistic approach to wellness also means tending to our emotional and mental states.

For some, this might mean setting aside 10 minutes to meditate before the start of a busy workday. For others, it might mean engaging in craft activities or committing to regular badminton sessions with friends.

To empower Singaporeans to prioritise their physical, emotional and mental health, Wellness Festival Singapore 2023 is back. Spanning three weeks and encompassing numerous locations across the island, the event serves as a celebration of wellness while also showcasing Singapore as a hub for urban well-being.

From now until 9 Jul, 2023, festival-goers can immerse themselves in over 180 wellness programmes, each curated to promote different facets of well-being. The marquee Wellness Experience Space at Marina Bay Sands is where you’ll discover innovative wellness-themed installations, all freely accessible to the public. Iconic destinations such as Jewel Changi Airport, Sentosa and Singapore Art Museum are also hosting a plethora of engaging activities suitable for solo wellness warriors as well as those looking to spend quality time with loved ones.

FOR THOSE SEEKING TO RECHARGE ALONE