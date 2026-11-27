When one of Dr Kok Wai Leong’s patients was struggling with severe eczema, dietary changes were recommended as part of the treatment plan.

Working with a gastroenterologist, Dr Kok, a dermatologist at Dermatology Collective Clinic and Surgery, identified possible eczema triggers and encouraged the patient to cut back on processed foods and alcohol in favour of nutrient-dense, high-fibre meals, alongside a regular skincare routine.

Over time, while following the treatment plan, the patient’s skin cleared and his digestive issues also improved.

The experience reflects a broader question researchers and doctors are exploring: Could what happens in the gut have a bearing on skin conditions such as eczema?

Eczema is a chronic condition that can cause dry, itchy and inflamed skin. Symptoms can flare up and subside over time, with triggers varying from person to person.

Managing it therefore often requires ongoing care. Regular moisturising, avoiding known triggers and following prescribed treatment remain important, but researchers are also looking beyond the surface of the skin to better understand other factors that may be involved.

One area of interest is the gut-skin axis, which refers to biological communication between the digestive tract – the gut – and the skin.

HOW THE GUT AND SKIN MAY BE CONNECTED

Studies have found differences in the gut and skin microbiomes of some people with eczema compared with those without the condition. Researchers are studying how these changes may affect immune responses and whether they could be linked to eczema.

“In patients with eczema, research has shown that alterations in the gut microbiome influence the immune responses in the skin,” said Dr Kok. “Moreover, changes in the gut can affect how well the skin barrier functions and may also influence skin cell turnover.”

LOOKING BEYOND THE SKIN

Established eczema care includes regular moisturising to support the skin barrier and prescribed topical treatments, such as corticosteroids, to manage inflammation and itching.

Researchers are also examining how changes in the gut microbiome may be linked to eczema, as well as the potential roles of specific probiotics, postbiotics and nutrients such as Vitamin D in the gut-skin axis. Evidence in this area is still developing, and the effects of such interventions can vary.